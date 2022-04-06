Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date - Check Here What MPBSE Controller Said for MP Board Exam Result

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 is expected to be announced by last week of April or first week of May. Students will be able to check their MP Board 2022 result at mpresults.nic.in. Get latest updates here 

    Created On: Apr 6, 2022 14:49 IST
    Modified on: Apr 8, 2022 15:00 IST
    MP Board Result 2022 Date
    MP Board Result 2022 Date

    MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: As per leading education and news website the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will not announce the result of class 10, 12 board exam by 10th April 2022. Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told the leading news websites that the evaluation process will take time to complete. The authorities will release the MP 10th result 2022 dates before the declaration of result. 

    "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," the official said. The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will soon complete the evaluation process for the class 10 and 12 exams, which commenced on 6th March 2022. So, the MP 12th result 2022 will be released as per the dates announced.  As per the report, the class 10 and 12 exam results are likely to be out by April end or the first week of May 2022. 

    Updates on MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date

    Yesterday, as per some media reports it was stated that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the class 10th and 12th results by 10th April 2022. Soon after this, the officials informed that  "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week." 

    MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 

    As per the officials, the MP Board exam copies are still being evaluated. This year, a total of 18 lakhs students have appeared for Madhya Pradesh class 10th and 12th board exams. Once announced, the students who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Also, a direct link will be made available on this page. 

    Madhya Pradesh Class 10th and 12th 2022 Marking Scheme 

    As per the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. 

    MP Board Exam 2022 

    This time, MP Board 10th 12th exams were held in February and March. Taking this into account, students can expect the results to release online soon after the evaluation procedure. Candidates must note that official confirmation from MPBSE is awaited and can be expected soon. The MP Board 10th and 12th results are being awaited by students as exams were held offline. 

