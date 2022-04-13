MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Date: Answer Sheet Evaluation Completed, Know When Will MPBSE 10th-12th Result Expected

MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to release MP Board classes 10 and 12 board exams results soon in online mode. As per media reports, the authorities have completed the evaluation process and therefore it is expected the MP Board result will be out by last week of April or first week of May 2022.

However, the officials have not yet announced the exact date of the result declaration. Students who appeared for exams can check their MP Board class 10th result at the official website of the MPBSE - mpbse.nic.in. This year, a total of 18 lakh candidates appeared in class 10th and 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh.

When is MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Expected?

As per some media reports, it was stated that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the class 10th and 12th results by 10th April 2022. Soon after this, the officials informed that "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week."

MP Board Class 10th 12th Answer Sheet Evaluation Completed

Earlier, as per reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board controller Balwant Verma informed that the Board results for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be announced by the end of April or by the first week of May as the evaluation process is taking time to be completed.

However, now that the MP Board answer sheet evaluation has been completed, students can expect the result of class 10th and 12th anytime now. To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. The Madhya Pradesh Board result 2022 will be available in the form of marks for each subject.

Madhya Pradesh Class 10th and 12th 2022 Marking Scheme

As per the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. So, accordingly, the students will be allotted marks.

