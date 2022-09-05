MP Board Exam 2022: Exam Pattern Changed, Board Exams introduced for Class 5 and Class 8 Students

MP Board Exam 2022: As per the recent media reports, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Class 5th and Class 8th final examinations will be in the board examination pattern. This will be applicable for government, government-recognised private and government-aided schools. However, he did not provide details of what the board examination pattern will include.

While addressing the Teacher's training program at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL in Bhopal CM also announced that from now onwards internal examinations will be conducted every year and schools must ensure to impart quality education.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department Tweet

MP School Education Department shared the announcement on Twitter and stated: "To evaluate the education of children, now there will be examinations of class 5th and 8th in the state. And every year there will be internal examinations as well. : CM Mr ChouhanShivraj"

Madhya Pradesh Teachers Training Program

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan addressed the Teachers training program on Sunday and also made these announcements. He interacted with 15,000 newly-hired teachers. As per media reports, CM said that it is the teacher's responsibility to shape the future of children. Further, he said teachers have the responsibility of building the nation.

He appreciated teachers for being the architects of a child's future and said his government will provide all support to make the education system in the state the best in the country. He distributed citation letters and training essentials to the teachers while inaugurating the training program.

MP Government Reduces Weight of School Bags

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the weight of school bags and its new policy exempts students from 1.30 lakh schools in the state from carrying bags once a week. The specified weights of school bags for different classes will be displayed on notice boards in schools.

With the new policy, students of classes 1 and 2 will have to carry school bags weighing 1.6 kg to 2.2 kg while classes 3, 4 and 5 from 1.7 kg to 2.5 kg. Schools should determine the weight of bags according to different streams for classes 11 and 12.

Also Read: Delhi introduces Student Advisory Board in schools, Project until May 2023