MP NEET PG Mop Up Round 2023 Choice Filling Begins Today, Allotment PDF on October 11

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has started the choice-filling process for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop up round today: October 9, 2023. Candidates can fill in their MP NEET choices online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in till today.

Once the choice-filling window closes, the MP NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 for mop up round will be released on October 11, 2023. Those who have filled in their choices earlier can edit the MP NEET PG options till today. Earlier, DME released the revised schedule for the MP NEET PG mop up round counselling once again.

MP NEET Mop Round Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates who have participated in the mop-up round can go through the table to know the revised dates for MP NEET PG counselling:

Events Dates Fresh choice filling/locking for mop up round October 9, 2023 (12 am-midnight) MP NEET PG mop up round allotment result October 11, 2023 Reporting at allotted college for documents verification and admission October 12 to 16, 2023 (6 pm)

How to fill choices for MP Medical and Dental PG Counselling 2023?

Only registered candidates can fill in their choices for admission in Madhya Pradesh medical and dental colleges. They can check the below-given steps to know how to enter options for MP NEET PG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login with the NEET roll number and password

Step 3: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and programmes

Step 4: Select and prioritise the preference of colleges and programmes

Step 5: Lock the preferred choices made before the deadline

Step 6: Save and take a printout of it for future reference

Documents Required For MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Candidates who have been allotted seats have to go for reporting at the allotted institutes along with the specified documents. They can below the list that they need to carry during document verification:

NEET PG Scorecard

NEET PG admit card

Passport size photograph

Signature

Internship certificate

Domicile certificate

Affidavit that candidate is not taking advantage of domicile of other states

Caste certificate

PwD certificate, if applicable

