MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 today, download RJN class 10th, 12th results at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) is likely to release the Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) result today. However, there has been no official update regarding the announcement of MPSOS RJN result 2023. Students can check their marksheet online at mpsos.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials: roll number and other asked details to download their MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023.

This year, the RJN exam for class 10th was held from June 15 to 24, 2023 whereas the class 12th exam was conducted between June 15 to 30, 2023. The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi is held in two sessions: June and December. As per media reports, last year the pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 23.17% and in RJN class 12th, a total of 41.04% of students passed.

How to check MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Result 2023?

To download MPSOS RJN result, the students have to enter their roll number and select their exam name on the official website. Go through the steps to know how to download the Ruk Jana Nahi marksheet 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the MPSOS RJN result tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the login window, select the exam name and roll number and click on the submit button

Step 5: After submitting the details, MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result for classes 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference

Why is MPSOS RJN conducted?

MPSOS conducts Ruk Jana Nahi exams to provide an opportunity to class 10th and 12th students who fail in their annual regular exams to continue their education. This initiative is a part of the open schooling system. It provides nine consecutive attempts to students to qualify for their exams.

