UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 to release on July 27, JEECUP exam from August 2

UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will issue the hall ticket of JEECUP on July 27, 2023. As per the recently released tweet, it has been stated “ Candidates can download their Admit Card for UPJEE (P) -2023 Online Entrance Exam from 27/07/23.” JEECUP admit card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

They need to use their application number and password to download their Diploma entrance Uttar Pradesh admit cards. The UP JEE Polytechnic entrance exam is now scheduled to be held between August 2 to 8, 2023. The UPJEE is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy polytechnic courses offered by the participating universities.

UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 release date Tweet

The official tweet reads, “ Candidates can download their Admit Card for UPJEE (P) -2023 Online Entrance Exam from 27/07/23.” Check tweet below:

उम्मीदवार 27/07/23 से UPJEE (P)-2023 ऑनलाइन प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए अपना प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं| — JEECUP (Diploma Entrance Uttar Pradesh) (@JEEC_UP) July 25, 2023

JEECUP 2023 Dates

Here, candidates can check the revised dates of Uttar Pradesh JEE Polytechnic entrance exam and admit card below:

Events Dates JEECUP admit card July 27, 2023 UP JEE Polytechnic exam August 2 to 8, 2023

UP JEE Polytechnic exam date 2023 Tweet

The officials tweeted about exam date that, “Online Entrance Test UPJEE (P) -2023 Exam Dates Scheduled Between 02/08/23 to 07/08/23.” Check Tweet below:

ऑनलाइन प्रवेश परीक्षा UPJEE(P)-2023 की परीक्षा की तिथियाँ 02/08/23 से 07/08/23 के मध्य निर्धारित की गई हैं — JEECUP (Diploma Entrance Uttar Pradesh) (@JEEC_UP) July 25, 2023

How to download the JEECUP Diploma entrance admit card 2023?

The hall ticket is released in online mode at the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UPJEE hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEECUP admit card download link under the latest section

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: The UP Polytechnic JEECUP admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take few printouts

