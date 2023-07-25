PM YASASVI 2023 Scholarship Application Underway, Last Date August 10

PM YASAVI Applications 2023: The National Testing Agency has started the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASAVI) 2023 entrance applications. Candidates eligible to apply for the scholarship programme can visit the official website to submit their applications. As per the given schedule, the last date for students to submit their applications is August 10, 2023.

PM YASAVI scholarship programme is conducted for students from classes 9 and 11. The scholarship programme has been launched to provide scholarships to students from categories like Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), and De-Notified, Nomadic, and Semi Nomadic Trobes (DNT/S-NT). Only those candidates whose annual parental income does not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme.

PM YASAVI entrance applications are available on the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for the PM YASAVI applications through the link available here.

PM YASAVI Applications - Click Here

PM YASAVI Applications 2023

The PM YASAVI entrance applications are available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM YASAVI

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and fill out the applications

Step 4: Click on the final submission link

PM YASAVI Exam 2023

The PM YASAVI scholarship entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 29, 2023. The exams will be held in offline mode for a duration of 150 minutes. Students are required to answer 100 objective-type questions in the OMR sheet.

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Check List of Participating Colleges Here