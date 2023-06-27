Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2023 to Release on June 29, Check Revised Schedule and Notice PDF Here

Mumbai University Admission 2023: University of Mumbai has released the revised schedule for online pre-admission 2023. As per the revised schedule, the online verification of documents and payment of fees for the Mumbai Univeristy first merit list has to be submitted by June 27, 2023, by 3 pm. The university in its official statement has directed all the colleges to follow the revised admission schedule.

All admissions to the first year of degree programmes and their academic activities will be done as per the provisions and guidelines of NEP 2020 issued by GoM and UoM and UGC.

The candidates will be admitted as per the sanctioned intake. The principals of the affiliated colleges in arts, science, commerce, and the director of the university sub-campus (Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg) have also been informed by the university regarding the revised admission schedule.

Mumbai University Admission 2023 Dates

Here, candidates can check the revised schedule for online pre-admission to Mumbai University. They can check below the table for detailed information:

Events Revised MU Admission Dates Online verification of documents and online payment of fees for MU 1st merit list June 27, 2023 till 3 PM Mumbai University 2nd Merit List June 29, 2023 Online verification of documents and online payment of fees for MU second merit list 1 to 5 July 2023 till 3 PM MU third merit list July 6 2023 by 11 AM Online verification of documents and online payment of fees for MU 3rd merit list July 7 to 10, 2023

MU UG Admission Dates 2023 Official Tweet

The University of Mumbai has tweeted, “Revised Schedule of pre-admission online enrolment.” Check Tweet below:

Revised Schedule of pre-admission online enrolment pic.twitter.com/taAvNAJrIJ — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) June 26, 2023

Mumbai University First Merit List 2023

Earlier, the University of Mumbai and the colleges affiliated released the MU first merit list of Hinduja College of Commerce, KC College, St. Xavier's College, Saraf College, Kirti College and other colleges. Candidates who have registered for admissions in various UG programmes offered by the affiliated colleges can check the Mumbai University first merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. The Mumbai University merit list 2023 is prepared based on marks scored by the candidates in the last qualifying examination.

