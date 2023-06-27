  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2023 to Release on June 29, Check Revised Schedule and Notice PDF Here

Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2023 to Release on June 29, Check Revised Schedule and Notice PDF Here

Mumbai University UG Admission 2023: MU has revised the dates of pre-admission online enrolment for admission to UG programmes. As per the new schedule, Mumbai University second merit list will be released on June 29, 2023. Check revised dates and official tweet here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 11:45 IST
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2023 to Release on June 29
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2023 to Release on June 29

Mumbai University Admission 2023: University of Mumbai has released the revised schedule for online pre-admission 2023. As per the revised schedule, the online verification of documents and payment of fees for the Mumbai Univeristy first merit list has to be submitted by June 27, 2023, by 3 pm. The university in its official statement has directed all the colleges to follow the revised admission schedule. 

All admissions to the first year of degree programmes and their academic activities will be done as per the provisions and guidelines of NEP 2020 issued by GoM and UoM and UGC.

The candidates will be admitted as per the sanctioned intake. The principals of the affiliated colleges in arts, science, commerce, and the director of the university sub-campus (Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg) have also been informed by the university regarding the revised admission schedule. 

Mumbai University Admission 2023 Dates 

Here, candidates can check the revised schedule for online pre-admission to Mumbai University. They can check below the table for detailed information: 

Events 

Revised MU Admission Dates 

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees for MU 1st merit list

June 27, 2023 till 3 PM

Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 

June 29, 2023

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees for MU second merit list

1 to 5 July 2023 till 3 PM

MU third merit list 

July 6 2023 by 11 AM

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees for MU 3rd merit list

July 7 to 10, 2023

MU UG Admission Dates 2023 Official Tweet

The University of Mumbai has tweeted, “Revised Schedule of pre-admission online enrolment.” Check Tweet below: 

Mumbai University First Merit List 2023 

Earlier, the University of Mumbai and the colleges affiliated released the MU first merit list of Hinduja College of Commerce, KC College, St. Xavier's College, Saraf College, Kirti College and other colleges. Candidates who have registered for admissions in various UG programmes offered by the affiliated colleges can check the Mumbai University first merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. The Mumbai University merit list 2023 is prepared based on marks scored by the candidates in the last qualifying examination.

Also Read: Mumbai University Admissions 2023: First Merit List for UG Programmes Released, Check College-wise Merit List Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023