Mumbai University Admissions 2023: First Merit List for UG Programmes Released, Check College-wise Merit List Here

Mumbai University has released the first merit list for several colleges in online mode. Candidates who have registered for admission into UG programmes at Mumbai University can check and download the 1st merit lists at mu.ac.in and on the respective college websites. Check college-wise merit lists here

Mumbai University Admission 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the first merit lists of the several colleges for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by the affiliated colleges. Candidates can check and download the MU first merit lists by visiting the official website - mu.ac.in and on the respective college websites. As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to complete the document verification and make the fee payments from June 20 to 27, 2023, by 3 pm.

Mumbai University UG Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed their class 12th or any equivalent are eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes at Mumbai University. Some of the affiliated institutions to MU are Wilson College, St. Andrews College, KC College, HR College and M.L. Dahanukar College.

Documents required for admission into Mumbai University 2023

Candidates are advised to carry the below-mentioned documents along with them for the document verification process.

Marksheet of class 10th (SSC)

Marksheet of class 12th (HSC)

Passport-size photograph (soft copy)

Signature (soft copy)

Aadhaar Card

‘ABC’ ID

Category certificate (If required)

Specially-abled certificate (If applicable)

How to check and download Mumbai University's 1st Merit List 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to check and download the first merit lists.

Step 1: Visit the official website- mu.ac.in or respective college websites

Step 2: Click on college-wise first merit list 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: The MU 1st merit list will be displayed on the screen in a pdf file

Step 4: Go through the details and download it for future use

MU Admissions 2023: College-wise 1st Merit Lists

Candidates can check the list of the first merit lists released by the various colleges affiliated with Mumbai University in the table below:

College Name First Merit Lists 2023 KC College Download Here HR College Download Here Wilson College To be available soon St Andrews College To be available soon M.L Dahanukar College To be available soon

