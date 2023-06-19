Mumbai University Admissions 2023: First Merit List for UG Programmes Released, Check College-wise Merit List Here

Mumbai University Admission 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the first merit lists of the several colleges for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by the affiliated colleges. Candidates can check and download the MU first merit lists by visiting the official website - mu.ac.in and on the respective college websites. As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to complete the document verification and make the fee payments from June 20 to 27, 2023, by 3 pm.
Mumbai University UG Admissions: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have passed their class 12th or any equivalent are eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes at Mumbai University. Some of the affiliated institutions to MU are Wilson College, St. Andrews College, KC College, HR College and M.L. Dahanukar College.
Check the official schedule here
Documents required for admission into Mumbai University 2023
Candidates are advised to carry the below-mentioned documents along with them for the document verification process.
- Marksheet of class 10th (SSC)
- Marksheet of class 12th (HSC)
- Passport-size photograph (soft copy)
- Signature (soft copy)
- Aadhaar Card
- ‘ABC’ ID
- Category certificate (If required)
- Specially-abled certificate (If applicable)
How to check and download Mumbai University's 1st Merit List 2023 online?
Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to check and download the first merit lists.
- Step 1: Visit the official website- mu.ac.in or respective college websites
- Step 2: Click on college-wise first merit list 2023 available on the homepage
- Step 3: The MU 1st merit list will be displayed on the screen in a pdf file
- Step 4: Go through the details and download it for future use
MU Admissions 2023: College-wise 1st Merit Lists
Candidates can check the list of the first merit lists released by the various colleges affiliated with Mumbai University in the table below:
|
College Name
|
First Merit Lists 2023
|
KC College
|
HR College
|
Wilson College
|
To be available soon
|
St Andrews College
|
To be available soon
|
M.L Dahanukar College
|
To be available soon
