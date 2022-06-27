Mumbai University Admissions 2022 Starts Registration for Distance Open Learning Programmes at old.mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Admissions 2022: As per the updates, Mumbai University has started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses under the distance learning programs. Interested candidates can apply for MU IDOL courses by visiting the official website - old.mu.ac.in. The last date to fill up the MU admission 2022 form under the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) is 30th July 2022.

As per details shared, Mumbai University offers admission to various UG courses like BA, BCom, BSc IT, MA Part-I for History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, English and Hindi, and others. Mumbai University also offers postgraduate distance learning courses too.

Mumbai University Admissions 2022 IDOL - Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required For Mumbai University Admissions 2022

To fill up the Mumbai University IDOL admission form, candidates must have the below mentioned documents. Without the prescribed documents, students will not be able to submit the form. Check the list below -

Scanned photograph and signature (Also, the signature must be done against white background). Mark-sheets Certificates of last qualifying exam Caste Certificate(if applicable)

Also, as per an official statement, candidates who are applying on the basis of the qualifying exam passed from other than Maharashtra State Board or University other than Mumbai University are necessary to get approval from IDOL Eligibility Unit before Payment.

How To Apply for Mumbai University Distance Open Learning Programmes?

To fill up the Mumbai University IDOL, go to the official website - old.mu.ac.in. On the homepage, look for the application link and register. Now, use the registration credentials and select the course and start filling the application form. Also, upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Now, submit the form and take its printout for future reference.

Mumbai University IDOL Notification

As stated in the notification, "Candidates who are applying on the basis of their last qualifying exam passed from other than Maharashtra State Board or University other than Mumbai University are necessary to get approval from IDOL Eligibility Unit before Payment." Recently, Mumbai university has also finished the admission process for various five-year integrated courses and other courses. "The university conducted the online and offline admissions and alongside the in-house admissions and minority quota admissions were also completed," informed Mumbai University through an official notification.

Also Read: Top Tips and Strategy for CUET 2022 | Expert Speak | Falguni Goswami