NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card tomorrow at nata.in, Get Direct Link Here

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card: The Council of Architecture will be conducting the NATA 2022 Phase 3 exams on August 7, 2022. As per the schedule available on the official website, the admit card for the Phase 3 NATA 2022 examinations will be made available on the officiall website tomorrow.

The Council of Architecture will be releasing the Phase 3 Admit Card tomorrow August 5, 2022. Students will be able to download the Phase 3 Admit card through the link which will be made available on the official website. Students must note that the NATA Admit card is mandatory for appearing for the examinations. The admit card will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, and other exam related details.

Candidates can visit the official website - nata.in to check their Phase 3 NATA exam Admit Card. A direct link for the students to download the NATA 2022 Admit Card will also be provided on this page.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card (Available Soon)

Steps to download NATA 2022 Admit Card

To download the NATA 2022 Admit Card students can also follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Council of Architecture, NATA official website

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card link provided

Step 3: Enter the Phase 3 Login ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Download the Phase 3 NATA 2022 Admit Card for further reference

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card Details

The NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will include the below mentioned details

Name and Roll Number of the students

Name of the Examination

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting time

Schedule of exam

Instructions to be followed

