    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at nata.in

    The Council of Architecture (COA) has extended the last date for the submission of the NATA 2022 Phase 3 application forms. Students yet to submit the Phase 3 applications can complete the same through the registration link available on the official website.

    Updated: Jul 23, 2022 16:59 IST
    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations
    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations

    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations: The Council of Architecture (COA) has extended the last date for the submission of the NATA 2022 Phase 3 application forms. As per the revised schedule available on the official website, the last date for students to submit the NATA 2022 Phase 23 application forms is July 27, 2022. 

    NATA 2022 Phase 3 examinations will be conducted across the different exam centres on August 7, 2022. 

    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - nata.in. to complete the Phase 3 registrations students are required to visit the official website and enter the required registration details in the link provided. Students can also click on the link provided here to complete the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations. 

    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations - Direct Link

    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Examination Schedule

    NATA 2022 Phase 3 Dates

    Steps to fill the NATA 2022 Registrations

    Students who are yet to complete the NATA 2022 Registration process can follow the steps provided below to complete the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations.

    Registrations

    Candidates interested in appearing for the NATA 2022 examinations are first required to complete the Phase 3 registrations. To register for the exams students need to enter all the required details in the registration link available on the official website of COA.

    Applications

    After completing the NATA 2022 Registrations students will be able to login and complete the NATA 2022 applications. When entering the details in the NATA 2022 Phase 3 application forms students must make sure that they enter all the required details and upload all necessary documents.

    Application Fee

    The NATA 2022 Application fee has to be submitted online. Female students from General Category are required to submit an application f ee of Rs. 1500/- whille Male candidates need to submit a fee of Rs 2000/-. Students from Reserved category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 1500/- 

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, Pass Percentage in Delhi Drops This Year, Check Statistics Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories