NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at nata.in

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations: The Council of Architecture (COA) has extended the last date for the submission of the NATA 2022 Phase 3 application forms. As per the revised schedule available on the official website, the last date for students to submit the NATA 2022 Phase 23 application forms is July 27, 2022.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 examinations will be conducted across the different exam centres on August 7, 2022.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - nata.in. to complete the Phase 3 registrations students are required to visit the official website and enter the required registration details in the link provided. Students can also click on the link provided here to complete the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations - Direct Link

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Examination Schedule

Steps to fill the NATA 2022 Registrations

Students who are yet to complete the NATA 2022 Registration process can follow the steps provided below to complete the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registrations.

Registrations

Candidates interested in appearing for the NATA 2022 examinations are first required to complete the Phase 3 registrations. To register for the exams students need to enter all the required details in the registration link available on the official website of COA.

Applications

After completing the NATA 2022 Registrations students will be able to login and complete the NATA 2022 applications. When entering the details in the NATA 2022 Phase 3 application forms students must make sure that they enter all the required details and upload all necessary documents.

Application Fee

The NATA 2022 Application fee has to be submitted online. Female students from General Category are required to submit an application f ee of Rs. 1500/- whille Male candidates need to submit a fee of Rs 2000/-. Students from Reserved category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 1500/-

