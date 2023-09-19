NATA 2023 Answer Key Released for Phase 4; Get Direct Link Here

NATA 2023 Answer Key: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the answer key for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) test 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out and download the answer key on the official website: nata.in by entering the login details.

NATA 2023 answer key will help the candidates assess their estimated marks in the fourth phase exam. The authorities released the answer key on September 17, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates.

NATA 2023 Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the answer key is given below:

NATA Answer Key 2023 Phase 4 Click Here

NATA 2023 Phase 4 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates NATA Answer Key 2023 Phase 4 September 17, 2023 NATA Results September 27, 2023

How to Check NATA 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA 2023 exam 4 answer key tab

Step 3: Submit the application number and test password

Step 4: NATA 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future reference

NATA 2023: Objection Window and Result Date

Candidates must note that no objections shall be accepted against the NATA answer key 2023. CoA is likely to release the response sheet soon. NATA Results 2023 for the 4th phase will be out on September 27, 2023.

NATA 2023 Test 4 was conducted on September 17, 2023, as a computer-based test to fill out the vacant seats available at various Architecture institutes.

