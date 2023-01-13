    National Education Policy Implemented after Inspiration Drawn from Swaminarayan Culture, Check Details Here

    Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing a gathering at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar asserted that the Swaminarayan culture might have motivated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring NEP 2020. An event was held at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar where the Union Education Minister discussed the National Education Policy. Check details here. 

    National Education Policy 2020: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on January 12, 2023 (Thursday) that the Swaminarayan tradition must have motivated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) to the country. A cultural event was held where the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the masses at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar as part of the centenary celebrations of the renowned spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

    As per the media reports, the minister further added that Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar is an open university for aspirants who wish to learn various aspects in the advancing fields of science and technology, material sciences, processing, marketing and branding.

    NEP 2020 Implementation

    Under the initiative launched by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new National Education Policy is being implemented all over the country after a gap of around 30 years. Mr Pradhan informed that the Swaminarayan tradition must have been the foundation of motivation for the Prime Minister and this has possibly led to the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020. 

    Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar Details

    Speaking about Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, the Union minister said that this is a 600-acre city. Also, he claimed that it is an open university where students can learn about science and technology, material sciences, processing, marketing as well as branding as this can help them in their overall development. 

    Moreover, Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He was born on December 7, 1921, and became chief of the BAPS Swaminarayan section in 1950. As per the information, he died on August 13, 2016. On the occasion, Union Minister L Murugan acclaimed the organisation for leading a rehabilitation programme in Tamil Nadu which was further followed by the devastating tsunami in the year 2004.

    BAPS acquired three villages in Tamil Nadu after the 2004 tsunami and also did exceptional work there. BAPS also does great work in promoting their religion and culture, as stated by the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a socio-spiritual Hindu faith deeply rooted in the Hindu Vedas.

