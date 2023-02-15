    National Overseas Scholarship 2023: Registrations Commence at nosmsje.gov.in, Know How to Apply Here

    National Overseas Scholarship 2023: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is accepting applications for the NOS scheme 2023 today, February 15, 2023. Those candidates who are wishing to apply for this scheme can register through the official website- nosmsje.gov.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 16:31 IST
    National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023
    National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023

    National Overseas Scholarship 2023: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJEGOI) has commenced the registration process for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme 2023 from today, February 15, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NOS Scheme 2023 can visit the official website- nosmsje.gov.in. 

    According to the official schedule released, candidates who want to apply for the National Overseas Scheme (NOS) 2023 can apply by March 31, 2023. As per the recent updates, students belonging to the scheduled castes can apply for study in Master's and PhD courses abroad. 

    National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Guidelines - Direct Link 

    Check the Tweet below:

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories