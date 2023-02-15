National Overseas Scholarship 2023: Registrations Commence at nosmsje.gov.in, Know How to Apply Here

National Overseas Scholarship 2023: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJEGOI) has commenced the registration process for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme 2023 from today, February 15, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NOS Scheme 2023 can visit the official website- nosmsje.gov.in.
According to the official schedule released, candidates who want to apply for the National Overseas Scheme (NOS) 2023 can apply by March 31, 2023. As per the recent updates, students belonging to the scheduled castes can apply for study in Master's and PhD courses abroad.
National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Guidelines - Direct Link
How to Register for National Overseas Scholarship 2023?
Students who are wishing to apply for the National Overseas Scholarship 2023 scheme can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of MSJEGOI- nosmsje.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the Register button available on the screen
- Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked in the registration form
- Step 4: Upload the necessary documents mentioned in the NOS Scheme 2023 application form
- Step 5: Click on the submit button
National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023
The National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2023 scheme aims to help low-income students who belonged to the scheduled castes (SC), semi-nomadic, denotified tribes, traditional artisans and landless agricultural labourers to study higher education i.e. Master and PhD courses abroad.
As per the recent updates, a total of 125 slots are available under this scheme and out of which 115 slots are reserved for Scheduled castes candidates. However, as many as 30% of the annual awards will be reserved for women candidates.
As per the official notification, candidates are advised to go through all the guidelines mentioned in the information brochure available on the official website.
