National Overseas Scholarship 2023: Registrations Commence at nosmsje.gov.in, Know How to Apply Here

National Overseas Scholarship 2023: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJEGOI) has commenced the registration process for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme 2023 from today, February 15, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NOS Scheme 2023 can visit the official website- nosmsje.gov.in.

According to the official schedule released, candidates who want to apply for the National Overseas Scheme (NOS) 2023 can apply by March 31, 2023. As per the recent updates, students belonging to the scheduled castes can apply for study in Master's and PhD courses abroad.

National Overseas Scholarship 2023 Guidelines - Direct Link

