    NBE FET 2022: Admit Card to be released tomorrow at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NBE FET 2022 Admit Card will be released on the official website tomorrow - February 4, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams on February 10, 2023, can download the admit card through the link available here.

    Updated: Feb 3, 2023 10:33 IST
    NBE FET 2022 Admit Card
    NBE FET 2022 Admit Card

    NBE FET 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations will be releasing the NBE FET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow - February 4, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the NBE 2022 exams on February 10, 2023, are required to visit the official website to download the FET 2022 Hall Ticket.

    The NBE FET 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by candidates appearing for the FET 2022 Exams. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Application Number and Date of Birth in the link provided. 

    NBE FET 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the NBE FET 2022 Admit Card. 

    NBE FET 2022 Admit Card (Link to be Available Soon)

    NBE FET 2022 - How to Download Admit Card

    The NBE FET 2022 Admit Card will be available for download on the official website. Students who have applied for the FET February 10, 2023, exams can follow the steps provided here to download the admit card.

    Step 1: Visit the NBE FET official website

    Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link provided

    Step 3: Enter the FET 2022 Application Number and Password

    Step 4: The FET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the NBE FET 2022 Admit Card for further reference

    Details Mentioned on NBE FET 2023 Admit Card

    The NBE FET 2023 Admit Card has to be downloaded online. When downloading the NBE FET 2022 admit card candidates must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the FET 2022 Admit Card. the NBE FET 2022 Admit Card will contain the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of Examination
    • Exam Centre Reporting Time
    • Schedule of Exam
    • Exam Centre Name and Address
    • Instructions for Exam Day

