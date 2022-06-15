NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Cards online @nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Finally, the NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Cards have been released by the NTA. As per the official update, the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 were released on 14th June 2022 - Tuesday during late evening hours. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is incharge of holding the national-level entrance exam for Hotel Management Aspirants has released hall tickets for all the candidates registered for it. NCHM JEE Admit Cards 2022 can be downloaded easily from the official website or exam portal - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to download NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Cards is also placed below, which will take users directly to the page where the hall tickets are available for download:

Download NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Exam on 18th June, Admit Cards Mandatory

Students should note that the NCHM JEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 18th June 2022 - coming Saturday and the hall tickets issued now are for the same. Candidates who are registered for the Hotel management entrance exam can download their hall tickets and get important details about the same from it. The hall tickets contain key information about the candidates i.e., their name, date of birth and other such details as well as exam-related information such as exam centre name and address, reporting time and exam-day instructions to be followed by them. Therefore, it is important for candidates to download their hall tickets and check and verify all the details given on it. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they can reach out to the exam authority NTA and get the same rectified before the examination.

How to Download NTA NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card online?

Like all other major entrance exams held by NTA, the NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 has been released by the exam authority online via its direct portal - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. After logging onto the portal, on the homepage, candidates will find a link to download NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022. Clicking on the link will take candidates to a new page with input/login fields. Candidates are advised to enter their NCHM JEE application number and password/date of birth to download their admit cards. Upon entry of these details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen and can be download as a softcopy or PDF document on the device. Altenatively, candidates can also choose to take a prinout of the same for future reference.

