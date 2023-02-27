NEET 2023 Registration Expected To Begin in First Week of March, UG Exam on May 7

NEET 2023: As per the media updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 registration form by first week of March in online mode. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Once released, candidates can fill up the NEET UG 2023 application form at the official NTA website - neet.nta.nic.in. To submit the NEET 2023 application form, candidates have to register, fill out the application form and upload the images and documents.

According to NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. While there has been no update regarding the release date of NEET UG registration form. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the entrance exam. NEET UG 2023 is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS programmes as per the relevant norms notified by the concerned regulatory bodies.

How To Apply for NEET UG 2023?

The NEET 2023 registration form will be available in online mode along with the notification and information bulletin. The complete details regarding filling up of NEET UG application form, payment of registration fees etc will be mentioned on it. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to apply for NEET UG 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registration for NEET UG 2023.

3rd Step - On the next page select - New registration.

4th Step - Complete the registration, login with the credentials generated.

5th Step - Fill up NEET UG application form and upload the required documents.

6th Step - Now, pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form.

Who Are Eligible for NEET UG 2023?

As per the last year's notification, candidates who have passed class 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible to apply for NEET 2023. Also, they must have completed a minimum of 17 years of age at the time of admission as of 31 December 2023. Further, there are no restrictions on the maximum NEET attempt limit.

