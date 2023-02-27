NEET PG 2023: Over 2 Lakh Registration Recorded, Check Exam Postponement Hearing Latest Updates

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has informed Supreme Court that for NEET PG 2023 exam around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered. As of now, NEET PG is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. In the last hearing, NBE informed that no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if NEET PG is postponed. The Supreme Court of India on Friday posted the NEET PG postponement plea for further hearing till Monday.

The submissions were made before a bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta, which was hearing two petitions seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam. The apex court made clear that it was not passing any order either way, asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, to come out with a solution.

As per media reports, NBE told the court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2023. When SC wanted to know how many candidates would be affected by it, the petitioners told that though only 13 of them have approached, the issue raised by them affects nearly 45,000 candidates.

The petitioners said NEET PG counselling can start only after August 11 and if the exam is held on March 5, it means there will be gap of over five months. "When you go for the counselling, you need to carry the internship certificate. The date has been extended to August 11. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners said candidates are undergoing internship for 12 hours a day. There is no time for them to prepare for the exam.

"Those who have been preparing for months together, they have to be told to wait," the bench observed, adding, "For those who are eligible and are waiting, it is torture for them".

