    NEET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at nbe.edu.in, Exam Postponement Hearing Today

    NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examination has released the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 Exams can download the admit card through the link available here.

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023 13:16 IST
    NEET PG  Admit Card 2023 : As per media reports, the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card is now available for download on the official website. Amidst the NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing in the Supreme Court today, the National Board of Examination has issued the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card today - February 27, 2023. Candidates who have successfully completed the NEET PG 2023 application process can visit the official website of the National Board of Examination to download the NEET PG 2023 admit card. 

    The NEET PG Admit Card contains the details of the candidates, exam centre details, exam details and other information. Candidates must note that the NEET PG Admit Card  2023 has to be carried to the exam centre along with a valid photo id proof to be shown at the exam centre.

    The NEET PG 2023 admit card is available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the NEET 2023 PG exams can also download the NEET PG  admit card 2023 through the direct link to be provided here. 

    NEET PG Admit Card 2023 Download Link - Click Here

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Schedule

    Event Date
    NEET PG 2023 Registrations January 7, 2023
    Last Date to Apply for NEET PG 2023 January 27
    NEET PG 2023 Admit Card February 27, 2023
    NEET PG 2023 Exam March 5, 2023
    NEET PG 2023 Result March 31, 2023

    Steps to download the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card

    The NEET PG 2023 admit card has to be downloaded through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card. 

    Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Section

    Step 3: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card

    Step 4: Enter the NEET PG 2023 Login credentials

    Step 5: The NEET PG 2023 Admit Card wil be displayed

    Step 6: Download the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    Details Given on NEET PG 2023 Admit Card

    The NEET PG 2023 Admit Card will contain the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Candidate photograph and signature image
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Subject appearing
    • Name of Examination
    • Reporting time to the exam centre
    • Schedule of examination
    • Instructions for candidates

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Pattern

    The NEET PG 2023 exams will be conducted online. Candidates appearing for the exams are required to answer 200 multiple-choice questions in a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The questions will be in English for a total of 800 Marks. Negative marking of -1 will be applicable for every incorrect answer.

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Postponement

    The Supreme Court will continue its hearing for the NEET PG 2023 exam postponement petition filed by aspirants today. It is expected that the court will give a final verdict on the NEET UG 2023 examinations soon. Aspirants filed a petition for the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exams due to the gap between the NEET PG Exams and the Counselling procedure. 

    FAQ

    Is NEET PG 2023 Admit Card out?

    NEET PG 2023 Admit Card is now available on the official website. Candidates can login through the candidate login link to download the admit card.

    How to Download NEET PG Admit Card?

    To download the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the candidate login link provided.

    Is NEET PG 2023 Getting Postponed?

    As per the official schedule, the NEET PG Exams are scheduled for March 5, 2023. The hearing regarding the NEET PG 2023 exams will be made by SC today.
