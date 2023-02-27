NEET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at nbe.edu.in, Exam Postponement Hearing Today

NEET PG Admit Card 2023 : As per media reports, the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card is now available for download on the official website. Amidst the NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing in the Supreme Court today, the National Board of Examination has issued the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card today - February 27, 2023. Candidates who have successfully completed the NEET PG 2023 application process can visit the official website of the National Board of Examination to download the NEET PG 2023 admit card.

The NEET PG Admit Card contains the details of the candidates, exam centre details, exam details and other information. Candidates must note that the NEET PG Admit Card 2023 has to be carried to the exam centre along with a valid photo id proof to be shown at the exam centre.

The NEET PG 2023 admit card is available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the NEET 2023 PG exams can also download the NEET PG admit card 2023 through the direct link to be provided here.

NEET PG Admit Card 2023 Download Link - Click Here

NEET PG 2023 Exam Schedule

Event Date NEET PG 2023 Registrations January 7, 2023 Last Date to Apply for NEET PG 2023 January 27 NEET PG 2023 Admit Card February 27, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Exam March 5, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Result March 31, 2023

Steps to download the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card

The NEET PG 2023 admit card has to be downloaded through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Section

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card

Step 4: Enter the NEET PG 2023 Login credentials

Step 5: The NEET PG 2023 Admit Card wil be displayed

Step 6: Download the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card for further reference

Details Given on NEET PG 2023 Admit Card

The NEET PG 2023 Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Candidate photograph and signature image

Exam centre name and address

Subject appearing

Name of Examination

Reporting time to the exam centre

Schedule of examination

Instructions for candidates

NEET PG 2023 Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2023 exams will be conducted online. Candidates appearing for the exams are required to answer 200 multiple-choice questions in a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The questions will be in English for a total of 800 Marks. Negative marking of -1 will be applicable for every incorrect answer.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Postponement

The Supreme Court will continue its hearing for the NEET PG 2023 exam postponement petition filed by aspirants today. It is expected that the court will give a final verdict on the NEET UG 2023 examinations soon. Aspirants filed a petition for the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exams due to the gap between the NEET PG Exams and the Counselling procedure.

