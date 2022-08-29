NEET Answer Key 2022 (Date and Time): NTA likely to release NEET UG Answer Key by Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022 (Date and Time): The long and anxious wait for the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to end soon. As per the latest update shared by NTA - National Testing Agency, the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2022 Exam will be released on or before 30th August 2022 - Tuesday. The announcement has put smiles on the faces of nearly 18 lakh medical aspirants who have been eagerly waiting for the release of the answer key, which will make the final step in the exam cycle before the release of the NEET Result 2022. Like all other key activities related to the exam; the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be released online and made available to the aspirants online via portal - neet.nta.nic.in. Once available, candidates will also be able to check and access the same online via the link placed below as well:

Download NEET Answer Key 20222 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

NEET Answer Key Objection Window to Open Soon

With the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key expected to be released by tomorrow, it is important for candidates to know that the answer key being released right now will be provisional in nature. This means that candidates will be allowed to raise objections or challenges against the NEET 2022 Answer Key, in case they feel that the answers marked in it are incorrect or have any discrepancies. The NEET Answer Key 2022 Challenge Window will open from tomorrow and will continue for next few days during which objections will be invited from concerned candidates. Candidates will also have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200/- per question to raise objections against the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.

NEET 2022 Marking Scheme: How to Calculate Marks Using Answer Key?

One of the main reasons for release of the NEET Answer Key 2022 is to bring about transparency in the examination process and allow candidates to know the correct answers being marked for the questions asked in the examination. Candidates or medical aspirants who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 Exam held on 17th July, will be able to tabulate their expected score using the answer key and response sheet submitted by the candidates. To do so, candidates must be aware of the NEET 2022 marking scheme which will be followed by the NTA to assess the candidates’ performance in the exam. The details about NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme can be found below:

Answer Type /Nature No of Marks Correct Answer/ Most Appropriate Answer +4 Marks Incorrect Answer / Wrong Answer -1 Mark Unanswered / Unmarked Questions 0 Marks If more than 1 Correct Option for a Question +4 Marks (for candidates who attempted the question) If all options are correct for a question +4 Marks (for candidates who attempted the question)

Based on the marking scheme mentioned above, candidates will be able to check and estimate their NEET 2022 Score which they will score in the result expected by 7th Sept 2022.

Also Read: NEET 2022: Know Qualifying Criteria and Cut-Offs for Top Medical Colleges of India Here