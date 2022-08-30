NEET Answer Key 2022 (Today) Live: NEET UG Answer Key To Release at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Objection Process Here

NEET Answer Key 2022 (Today) Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key of NEET UG 2022 by 30th August in online mode. NEET provisional answer key will be released along with OMR sheets on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, NTA has stated that, candidates will receive these documents on their email as well. To download the NEET UG answer key 2022, they will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window.
The answer key is provisional because candidates can raise objections to it. The final answer key, which is used for calculation of results, will be published later. Further, NTA will release the final answer key of NEET. As per the schedule released, results will be announced by 7th September 2022.
30 Aug 07:13 AMNEET OMR sheets will be sent via email
As per the official notice, “To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022.”
29 Aug 08:32 PMHow To Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?
To download the answer key of NEET UG, candidates will have to follow these steps -
29 Aug 08:13 PMNEET UG Top Medical Colleges
|
Rank
|
Name of Institution
|
Score
|
1
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
91.60
|
2
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|
79.00
|
3
|
Christian Medical College
|
72.84
|
4
|
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|
71.56
|
5
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
68.12
|
6
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
|
67.64
|
7
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|
67.18
|
8
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
66.49
|
9
|
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
|
65.17
|
10
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
63.89
29 Aug 07:52 PMNEET UG 2022 Held At 3,570 Test Centres
The NTA has conducted NEET 2022 medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at 3,570 test centres. The examination was held in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.
29 Aug 07:34 PMIs NEET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Fee Non-Refundable?
NTA will not refund the NEET 2022 answer key or OMR sheet recorded response objection filing fees. However, candidates will get the marks for that particular question which would reflect in their NEET 2022 result.
29 Aug 07:17 PMWill the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key be issued offline?
The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be available in the online mode only. To download the Answer Key students are required to enter the NEET UG 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided.
29 Aug 06:58 PMHow much Do I have to pay for challenging the NEET Answer Key 2022?
To raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 per response in online mode. Without paying the prescribed fees, candidates will not be able to raise objections in the answer key.
29 Aug 06:51 PMNEET UG Final Answer Key 2022
NEET UG 2022 final answer key will be released by NTA along with the NEET UG 2022 result. The NEET UG result will be prepared based on the final answer key.
29 Aug 06:33 PMNEET UG Answer Key on 30th August
As per the released notification, NTA will issue the NEET UG answer key in online mode on 30th August. Also, the result of NEET will be declared on 7th September 2022. Check video for latest updates -
29 Aug 06:11 PMHow to challenge NEET answer key 2022?
In case any candidate feels that NEET answer sheet 2022 has some discrepancy, they can challenge it in online mode. They also need to pay the prescribed fees. Check below the notice for more details -
29 Aug 05:54 PMHow To Calculate Scores by Using NEET 2022 Answer Key?
The answer key of NEET can be used for calculating the probable scores. With the help of the approximate scores based on the NEET 2022 answer key, candidates can get an idea of whether they will be able to qualify for the medical entrance exam or not. To calculate the probable scores, they need to use this formula -
NEET UG Score = (4 x Number of Correct Responses) - (1 x Numer of Incorrect Responses).
29 Aug 05:36 PMNEET UG Result 2022 Date
As per the notice released, it has been mentioned that the NEET UG result will be declared by 7th September in online mode. Candidates will be able to check their result of NEET on the official website.
29 Aug 05:16 PMNEET UG 2022: Top Medical Colleges in India
The education ministry has released the NIRF rankings 2022 for medical colleges. Candidates can the top medical colleges here as well. Check the tweet below -
The top 03 institutions under MEDICAL category in the newly-released #IndiaRankings2022, National Institute Ranking Framework. For detailed info, visit #NIRF portal: https://t.co/v0Oh5Zm0gG pic.twitter.com/zJkMukzvN4— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 15, 2022
29 Aug 04:59 PMWhat login credentials are required to download NEET UG Answer Key?
To download NEET UG answer key 2022, candidates will have to use their - application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window. The application number will be available on the NEET UG admit card.
29 Aug 04:48 PMNEET 2022 answer key to release on neet.nta.nic.in
NTA conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on 17th July 2022. Now the NEET UG answer key and result will be released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be given All India Ranking (AIR) based on the marks secured in NEET UG. Check image of official website below -
29 Aug 04:31 PMWhat After The Release of NEET 2022 Answer Key?
Once the answer key of NEET is released, candidates will get 48 hours to raise objections. They have to raise objections and pay the fee, as required. Once the objections are reviewed, NTA will prepare the final answer key based on which the NEET UG result will be announced.
29 Aug 04:11 PMHow To Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?
To download the answer key of NEET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check below the video to know the complete steps here -
29 Aug 04:10 PMCheck NEET Answer Key 2022 Release Date Notice
NTA released a notification stating that NEET answer key will be released on 30th August 2022. As per the official notification released, the officials will upload the provisional NEET answer key, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded Responses at - neet.nta.nic.in. Check notice below -
29 Aug 04:09 PMNEET Answer Key 2022 Tomorrow
Going as per recent updates, the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released tomorrow on 30th August. Candidates will be able to download NEET answer key in online mode from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.