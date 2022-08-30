    Live

    NEET Answer Key 2022 (Today) Live: NEET UG Answer Key To Release at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Objection Process Here

    Published on: Tue 30 Aug 2022 07:05 AM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022 Today

    HIGHLIGHTS

    NEET 2022 Answer Key To be Release by 30 August Check NEET Answer Key 2022 at neet.nta.nic NEET UG Result 2022 Expected Soon

    NEET Answer Key 2022 (Today) Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key of NEET UG 2022 by 30th August in online mode. NEET provisional answer key will be released along with OMR sheets on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, NTA has stated that, candidates will receive these documents on their email as well. To download the NEET UG answer key 2022, they will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. 

    Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    The answer key is provisional because candidates can raise objections to it. The final answer key, which is used for calculation of results, will be published later. Further, NTA will release the final answer key of NEET. As per the schedule released, results will be announced by 7th September 2022. 

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on NEET Answer Key 2022! 

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 30 Aug 07:13 AM

      NEET OMR sheets will be sent via email

      As per the official notice, “To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022.” 

    • 29 Aug 08:32 PM

      How To Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

      To download the answer key of NEET UG, candidates will have to follow these steps -

      • 1st Step - Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
      • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link to download the answer key.
      • 3rd Step - Login with application number, password and other required details.
      • 4th Step - A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
      • 5th Step - Download NEET UG 2022 answer key and take a print out as well.

    • 29 Aug 08:13 PM

      NEET UG Top Medical Colleges

      Rank

      Name of Institution

      Score

      1

      All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

      91.60

      2

      Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

      79.00

      3

      Christian Medical College

      72.84

      4

      National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

      71.56

      5

      Banaras Hindu University

      68.12

      6

      Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

      67.64

      7

      Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

      67.18

      8

      Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

      66.49

      9

      Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

      65.17

      10

      Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

      63.89

    • 29 Aug 07:52 PM

      NEET UG 2022 Held At 3,570 Test Centres

      The NTA has conducted NEET 2022 medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at 3,570 test centres. The examination was held in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.


       

       

      NEET UG Answer Key 2022 

    • 29 Aug 07:34 PM

      Is NEET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Fee Non-Refundable?

      NTA will not refund the NEET 2022 answer key or OMR sheet recorded response objection filing fees. However, candidates will get the marks for that particular question which would reflect in their NEET 2022 result. 

    • 29 Aug 07:17 PM

      Will the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key be issued offline?

      The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be available in the online mode only. To download the Answer Key students are required to enter the NEET UG 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided. 

      NEET UG Answer Key Download Link 2022 

    • 29 Aug 06:58 PM

      How much Do I have to pay for challenging the NEET Answer Key 2022?

      To raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 per response in online mode. Without paying the prescribed fees, candidates will not be able to raise objections in the answer key. 


    • 29 Aug 06:51 PM

      NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022

      NEET UG 2022 final answer key will be released by NTA along with the NEET UG 2022 result. The NEET UG result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

       

    • 29 Aug 06:33 PM

      NEET UG Answer Key on 30th August

      As per the released notification, NTA will issue the NEET UG answer key in online mode on 30th August. Also, the result of NEET will be declared on 7th September 2022. Check video for latest updates - 

    • 29 Aug 06:11 PM

      How to challenge NEET answer key 2022?

      In case any candidate feels that NEET answer sheet 2022 has some discrepancy, they can challenge it in online mode. They also need to pay the prescribed fees. Check below the notice for more details - 

      NEET Answer Key 2022 PDF 

    • 29 Aug 05:54 PM

      How To Calculate Scores by Using NEET 2022 Answer Key?

      The answer key of NEET can be used for calculating the probable scores. With the help of the approximate scores based on the NEET 2022 answer key, candidates can get an idea of whether they will be able to qualify for the medical entrance exam or not. To calculate the probable scores, they need to use this formula - 

      NEET UG Score = (4 x Number of Correct Responses) - (1 x Numer of Incorrect Responses). 


    • 29 Aug 05:36 PM

      NEET UG Result 2022 Date

      As per the notice released, it has been mentioned that the NEET UG result will be declared by 7th September in online mode. Candidates will be able to check their result of NEET on the official website. 

    • 29 Aug 05:16 PM

      NEET UG 2022: Top Medical Colleges in India

      The education ministry has released the NIRF rankings 2022 for medical colleges. Candidates can the top medical colleges here as well. Check the tweet below - 


       

       

    • 29 Aug 04:59 PM

      What login credentials are required to download NEET UG Answer Key?

      To download NEET UG answer key 2022, candidates will have to use their - application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window. The application number will be available on the NEET UG admit card. 

       

    • 29 Aug 04:48 PM

      NEET 2022 answer key to release on neet.nta.nic.in

      NTA conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on 17th July 2022. Now the NEET UG answer key and result will be released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be given All India Ranking (AIR) based on the marks secured in NEET UG. Check image of official website below - 

       

      NEET UG Answer Key Download Link 

    • 29 Aug 04:31 PM

      What After The Release of NEET 2022 Answer Key?

      Once the answer key of NEET is released, candidates will get 48 hours to raise objections. They have to raise objections and pay the fee, as required. Once the objections are reviewed, NTA will prepare the final answer key based on which the NEET UG result will be announced.

    • 29 Aug 04:11 PM

      How To Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

      To download the answer key of NEET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check below the video to know the complete steps here -

    • 29 Aug 04:10 PM

      Check NEET Answer Key 2022 Release Date Notice

      NTA released a notification stating that NEET answer key will be released on 30th August 2022. As per the official notification released, the officials will upload the provisional NEET answer key, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded Responses at - neet.nta.nic.in. Check notice below -

      NEET answer key 2022 

    • 29 Aug 04:09 PM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 Tomorrow

      Going as per recent updates, the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released tomorrow on 30th August. Candidates will be able to download NEET answer key in online mode from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

    Register for Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification