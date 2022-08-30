NEET Answer Key 2022 (Today) Live: NEET UG Answer Key To Release at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Objection Process Here

HIGHLIGHTS NEET 2022 Answer Key To be Release by 30 August Check NEET Answer Key 2022 at neet.nta.nic NEET UG Result 2022 Expected Soon

NEET Answer Key 2022 (Today) Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key of NEET UG 2022 by 30th August in online mode. NEET provisional answer key will be released along with OMR sheets on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, NTA has stated that, candidates will receive these documents on their email as well. To download the NEET UG answer key 2022, they will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window.

Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Soon)

The answer key is provisional because candidates can raise objections to it. The final answer key, which is used for calculation of results, will be published later. Further, NTA will release the final answer key of NEET. As per the schedule released, results will be announced by 7th September 2022.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on NEET Answer Key 2022!