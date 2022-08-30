NEET OMR Sheet 2022: Response sheet expected to be released today, Check at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 OMR Sheet: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet on the official website today. According to the official notification issued by officials of the National Testing Agency, the NEET UG 2022 Response sheet will be made available on the official website by today - August 30, 2022.

As per the details mentioned on the official notification, a scanned image of the NEET UG 2022 OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered email address of the students. The NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet is a copy of the response sheet of the students containing the answers marked by them during the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Official Notification

How is the NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet helpful?

With the help of the NEET UG 2022 OMR/ Response sheets students who have appeared for the exams will be able to cross check the answers they have marked in the entrance exam with the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key released by the officials.

In case of any errors within the provisional answer key candidates will be provided with a window to challenge the answer key based on the answers marked in the response sheets.

NEET UG 2022 Challenge Provisional Answer Key

According to the information provided in the official notification candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key. students will be required to submit a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- per answer challenged.

Candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of Answer Key will be provided along with the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for a total of 1872343 candidates across 3570 Centres in 497 Cities in the country. NEET UG exams were also conducted in 14 Cities outside India.

