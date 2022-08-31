NEET UG Answer Key 2022 (Declared): Check Direct NTA Answer Key Download Link At Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: After a wait of a whole day since the announcement on the declaration for the NEET UG 2022 Provisional answer key, the National Testing Agency has finally released the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the official website. Students who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the provisional answer key can now visit the official website of NTA-NEET to check the answer key.

Candidates must note that along with the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key, the link for students to download the OMR Response sheets and the question paper has been released on the website. The link for students to challenge the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key is also available. Candidates can download the OMR response sheets and cross check the same with the provisional answer key within the given time window in order to raise objections.

Students can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to check and download the Provisional Answer Key and the Response sheet. Candidates can also check the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key through the direct link provided below.

NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key

How to check the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key

To download the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key students are required to visit the official website and login through the link provided on the homepage. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key link provided

Step 3: Enter the NEET UG 2022 Application ID and Password in the link

Step 4: Download the provisional answer key for further reference

NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet

The NEET UG 2022 OMR/ Response sheet link is also available on the official website. In order for candidates to check the response sheet they are required to login using the credentials provided. The OMR sheet contains the responses marked by the students in the NEET UG 2022 entrance examinations. Candidates can use the response sheet to cross check the answers mentioned in the provisional answer key.

How to challenge NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key

The link for students to raise objections against the provisional answer key of NEET is now available on the official website. Incase there are discrepancies in the provisional answer key, students are required to visit the official website and follow the instructions mentioned under Objections on Provisional Answer Key link. Candidates must note that a requisite fee is also required to be submitted based on the number of objections raised.

