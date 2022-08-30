NEET UG Answer Key 2022 (Today): Know How to Raise Objection against NEET Answer Key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 (Today): As per the official schedule, the NEET Answer Key 2022 will be released today - 30th August 2022. Earlier, NTA had issued an official notification, confirming the NEET Answer Key 2022 Date and Time for the medical entrance exam held on 17th July 2022. The official notice states that the NTA - National Testing Agency will release NEET UG answer key, response sheets and the scanned images of the OMR sheets for all the candidates who have attempted the exam on 30th August 2022. The notice further adds that the scanned images of the OMR sheets would be sent on the registered email ID of the candidates. This means that candidates will get direct access to all three resources today itself.

Where to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

Like the application process and admit card release, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will also be published online and made available to the candidates through official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. From official website, candidates will be able to access and download the NEET 2022 Answer Key for the medical entrance exam easily, by entering their login credentials. To make this process simpler, a direct link for the provisional answer key for NEET 2022 Exam is also placed below, which will be activated soon.

NEET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

NEET Answer Key Objection Window

Along with releasing the NEET Answer Key 2022, the NTA will also open the Answer Key Objection or Challenge Window from Today onwards. Candidates should note that the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 being released today by the exam authority is provisional in nature and will be open to challenges and objections from the candidates, in case they find any discrepancy in the same. Therefore, before the release of NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, it is important for candidates to know and be aware of the process of raising an objection against the NEET Answer Key 2022.

How to raise Objection Against NEET Answer Key 2022?

As stated above, the release of NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be done by the exam authorities along with the opening of objection window. The information bulletin for NEET UG 2022 Exam states that ““Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged.” This means that candidates will have the provision to raise a challenge against NEET UG 2022 Answer Key via the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The objection raised will be charged at Rs 200/- per question.

The step-by-step process of raising an objection against NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is listed above:

Step 1: Log onto the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login page and enter your details to log in the portal

Step 3: Locate and click on link for 'apply for key challenge' tab.

Step 4: Select the Question Paper Code for which you want to raise an objection

Step 5: Concerned Question Paper will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Select the question against which you want to raise a challenge

Step 7: Select the 'Suggested answer by candidate,' from the 4 options given on the page

Step 8: Submit the correct option and provide proof or justification, if any

Step 9: Verify the challenges you have opted for and click on final submit.

Step 10: Make the requisite payment for the objection using digital payment modes

Step 11: Download the key challenge receipt.

Candidates should note that all the objections or challenges received by the exam authority will be presented before the expert panel who will decide if the same are valid or not. The challenges that are found to be valid will be accepted in the final answer key which will be used to compile the NEET UG 2022 Result.

