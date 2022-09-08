NEET, JEE Merge: Exams not to be merged with CUET anytime soon says Education Minister, Check details here

NEET JEE CUET 2022: As per recent reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examinations will not be merged with the CUET exams anytime soon. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan when speaking at an event organized by a coaching institute in Kota stated that there is no immediate plan to merge both the exams with CUET.

Others present at the event included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Union Education Minister when interacting with the students stated that Kota was a mini India where students from everywhere come together to prepare for the entrance examinations.

Together with Hon. Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota ji viewed a presentation on the academic activities of @IIITKotaOffice. An institute of national importance, it is uniquely positioned towards developing minds and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. pic.twitter.com/3Gh0nWoiOc — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 6, 2022

When asked about the merging of NEET and JEE main exams with CUET the education minister clarified that it is not in consideration on an immediate basis. He however assured students that the merge will not be done in the next two years.

When addressing the technical errors faced in the recent examination, the minister assured the students of full cooperation and assistance. He also asked that students should not consider choices as a burden but as an obligation.

NEET UG 2022 exam results were announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Students who have appeared for the NEET Exams can check the results through the link provided in the official website. Details on the NEET UG 2022 Conselling procedure will be announced on the official website soon.

