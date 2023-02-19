NEET MDS 2023: Image and Signature Correction Window to Close Today at nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023 Image Correction: The National Board of Examinations will close the NEET MDS 2023 image correction window today. Candidates applying for the NEET MDS 2023 exams can visit the official website and complete the image correction process and make the necessary changes in the MDS application form 2023.

It must be noted that only those candidates who have successfully submitted the NEET MDS 2023 application form will be able to edit the images before the closure of the final edit window. According to the notification released. NEET MDS 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 1, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023 image correction link is available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET MDS 2023 application correction process through the link available here.

Official Notification - Click Here

NEET MDS 2023 Registration - Click Here

NEET MDS 2023 Specifications for Image and Signature Correction

The following points must be kept in mind when making the necessary changes in the images.

Candidates must note that the photograph should not be older than 3 months

The background of the photograph must have a white background

The photograph being uploaded must show the full front view of the face with a neutral expression

Items like caps, stethoscopes, goggles and ornaments should not be worn in the photograph

The photograph should not have a reflection or shadow on the face with red eyes.

The signature being uploaded should not be blurred and should not be in capital letters

The signature should not be on a ruled paper and the image being uploaded must be within the size mentioned.

