NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Begins Today; Get Direct Link Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2023 registrations for round 3 begins today: September 8, 2023. Candidates can register for the third round at mcc.nic.in before the last date. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 11:27 IST
NEET MDS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) starts the registrations for the NEET Master of Dental Surgery Round 2 today: September 8, 2023. Eligible candidates must register themselves on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check out the steps to apply, and the list of top dental colleges here.

As per the NEET MDS Counselling 2023, the last date to apply is September 12, 2023 (till 12:00 PM). However, candidates can pay the registration fee until 8:00 PM on the same date. The choice filling/locking window will be live between September 9 and 13, 2023. 

NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Registration

CLICK HERE

NEET MDS round 3 schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for round 3 MDS counselling in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Registration

September 8 to 12, 2023

Registration payment

September 8 to 12, 2023

Choice filling and locking

September 9 to 13, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 14 to 15, 2023

Seat allotment result

September 16, 2023

Uploading of documents

September 17, 2023

Reporting to allotted colleges

September 18 to 25, 2023

How to Apply for NEET MDS Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select the MDS tab and click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

