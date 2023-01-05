NEET PG 2023 Registration NOT To Start From Today: NBE, Check Official Notice Here

NEET PG Registration 2023: As per the recent notice released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, it has been stated that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 will not start from today. In an official notification released on the website, NBE asked to kindly ignore the newspaper advertisement that informed that NEET PG 2023 registration will begin from 3 pm today - January 5.

Candidates can check the notice at the official NBEMS website - natboard.edu.in. Earlier, the registration for NEET PG exam was scheduled to commence from today and conclude on January 25 at 11:55 pm, according to the advertisement carried out in a newspaper. However, the NBE has warned aspirants against it.

NEET PG 2023 Registration NOT Today

Today, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has asked the candidates waiting to apply for NEET PG 2023 to ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers informing that the NEET PG 2023 applications will begin from today, January 5, 2023. NBE in its official notice states, “Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards”.

Check NBE NEET PG 2023 Registration Notice PDF

NEET PG 2023 Notification To Release Soon

In the notice released, NBE also mentioned that NEET PG 2023 notification will be released soon. Candidate are advised to refer to the official website - nbe.edu.in for any updates. “The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in the coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard,” it stated.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Date

As per the notice released, NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam on March 5, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various test centres across the country. The entrance exam is held for admission to postgraduate MD, MS or postgraduate Diploma programmes in the country. The complete information about eligibility criteria, registration fee and others details will be available in the NEET PG 2023 information bulletin.

National Exit Test (NExT)

As per media reports, recently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) released draft regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT). The exam will replace the NEET PG examination. The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) with also get replaced with the - Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (BEMS) which will conduct the NeXT exam.

Also Read: Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Today, Know How To Apply