NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 1 Start on July 27, Check Details Here

NEET Counselling 2023: MCC will start the registrations for NEET PG counselling for different rounds on July 27, 2023. Once the registration starts, candidates can register, fill in the choice of course and colleges and pay the fee at mcc.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 24, 2023 16:00 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling registrations for the first round of NEET PG on July 27, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG exam can register by filling out the registration form through the official website: mcc.nic.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the NEET PG counselling is August  1, 2023. The choice-filling or locking process will be held between July 28 to August 2, 2023. Candidates need to upload the required documents at the time of registration.

Check the official NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule PDF - (Direct Link)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates for Round 1

Candidates can check below round-wise NEET PG counselling schedule: 

NEET Events

Dates

NEET PG Registration commences

July 27, 2023

NEET Choice filling/locking

July 28 to August 2, 2023

NEET Seat allotment

August 3 to 4, 2023

Announcement of NEET PG counselling provisional result

August 5, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal

August 6, 2023

Reporting/ Joining

August 7 to 13, 2023

Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC

August 14 to 16, 2023

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Fees

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of fees to complete the registration process. Check the fee details below:

Payment scheme for different categories

Non-refundable (fees)

Refundable (Security Deposit)

Unreserved (UR/EWS/ candidates)

Reserved
(ST/SC/OBC/PwD)

Unreserved (UR/EWS/ candidates)

Reserved
(ST/SC/OBC/PwD)

AIQ

Rs 1,000

Rs 500

Rs 25,000

Rs 10,000

Deemed universities

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 2,00,000

Rs 2,00,000

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts four rounds of NEET Postgraduate counselling, which are as follows:

  • NEET PG Counselling Round 1
  • NEET Counselling Round 2
  • NEET Counselling Round 3 
  • NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1? 

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for NEET PG medical counselling rounds. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the online registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the required details such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin 

Step 4: Enter all the details such as their candidate’s name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details given on their NEET result

Step 5: Make the online payment of the registration fees and submit the form 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Commences, Know How to Register Here
