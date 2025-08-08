NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS To Announce Results by September 3, Check Expected Date, Official Link at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to announce the NEET PG 2025 result by September 3, 2025. Candidates must note that the NEET PG 2025 entrance exam was conducted on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results through the link available on the official website.

NBEMS will be announcing the results at natboard.edu.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their user ID and password.

NEET PG 2025 Result Date and Time

According to dates available, the NEET PG 2025 result will be announced by September 3, 2025. The link to check the result will be available on the official website natboard.eu.in. The time of release of the NEET PG 2025 result is yet to be confirmed by officials.