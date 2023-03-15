    NEET PG Toppers List 2023: Check Rank, Marks and Result PDF Here

    NEET PG Toppers 2023: NBE has released the result and cut-off for NEET PG medical entrance exam at nbe.edu.in. Candidates can check the rank and marks of all the NEET PG toppers 2023 here. 

    Updated: Mar 15, 2023 11:53 IST
    NEET PG Toppers List 2023
    NEET PG Toppers List 2023

    NEET PG Toppers List 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the result of NEET PG in online mode. Along with the release of result, NEET PG cut off 2023 has also been announced. Candidates can check their NEET PG result 2023 at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in. As per the updates, the result pdf includes roll number, rank, marks and application ID. 

    Based on the details available, candidates can check below NEET PG Toppers List 2023. The complete details along with the names of the toppers will be updated here soon after availability. NBE is expected to soon release the list of NEET PG 2023 toppers at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

    NEET PG Toppers List 2023 

    NEET result has been announced for PG candidates. Here, they can check the details of NEET PG toppers from the table - 

    Rank

    Roll Number

    Marks

    1

    2361041067

    725

    20

    23661105390

    700

    25

    23661014261

    687

    63

    23661016839

    680

    80

    23661062733

    676

    84

    23661031359

    675

    119

    23661024133

    671

    146

    23661062286

    677

    155

    23661063714

    666

    162

    23661038884

    666

    NEET PG Toppers List 2022

    The complete list of NEET PG toppers 2022 was released along with results on the official website. The list includes the names, All India Rank (AIR) and marks secured by the candidates.  

    All India Rank (AIR)

    Topper’s Name

    1

    Dr Shagun Batra

    2

    Dr Joseph

    3

    Dr Harshita

    4

    Dr Swaroop Hegde

    5

    Dr Nehar

    6

    Dr Tanishq

    7

    Dr Nisarg

    8

    Dr Armaan

    9

    Dr Sushant

    10

    Dr Nibraz

    NEET PG Result 2023 

    The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the result for NEET PG 2023 on March 14. Candidates can check their result from the official website - nbe.edu.in in. NEET PG result has been released in the form of a merit list. It includes roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidate. 

    The NBE has released the NEET PG cutoff percentile along with the result. The NEET PG 2023 cut-off score for the general category and EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ ST/ OBC.  

    Also Read: NEET PG Cut Off 2023: Check Qualifying Percentile and Cut Off Score Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification