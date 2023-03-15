NEET PG Toppers List 2023: Check Rank, Marks and Result PDF Here

NEET PG Toppers List 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the result of NEET PG in online mode. Along with the release of result, NEET PG cut off 2023 has also been announced. Candidates can check their NEET PG result 2023 at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in. As per the updates, the result pdf includes roll number, rank, marks and application ID.

Based on the details available, candidates can check below NEET PG Toppers List 2023. The complete details along with the names of the toppers will be updated here soon after availability. NBE is expected to soon release the list of NEET PG 2023 toppers at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Toppers List 2023

NEET result has been announced for PG candidates. Here, they can check the details of NEET PG toppers from the table -

Rank Roll Number Marks 1 2361041067 725 20 23661105390 700 25 23661014261 687 63 23661016839 680 80 23661062733 676 84 23661031359 675 119 23661024133 671 146 23661062286 677 155 23661063714 666 162 23661038884 666

NEET PG Toppers List 2022

The complete list of NEET PG toppers 2022 was released along with results on the official website. The list includes the names, All India Rank (AIR) and marks secured by the candidates.

All India Rank (AIR) Topper’s Name 1 Dr Shagun Batra 2 Dr Joseph 3 Dr Harshita 4 Dr Swaroop Hegde 5 Dr Nehar 6 Dr Tanishq 7 Dr Nisarg 8 Dr Armaan 9 Dr Sushant 10 Dr Nibraz

NEET PG Result 2023

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the result for NEET PG 2023 on March 14. Candidates can check their result from the official website - nbe.edu.in in. NEET PG result has been released in the form of a merit list. It includes roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidate.

The NBE has released the NEET PG cutoff percentile along with the result. The NEET PG 2023 cut-off score for the general category and EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ ST/ OBC.

