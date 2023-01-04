NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Announced, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result of the second round of NEET SS Counselling 2022 today, January 4, 2023. Candidates who have participated in NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2 can check their results on the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the official notification released, MCC will be releasing the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Final List today - January 4, 2023.

The NEET SS Counselling result includes rank, name of the course, allotted institute, remarks, qualifying exam, and other important details for candidates. In the official notification, the MCC has also informed that in case of any discrepancy found in the result, students are requested to immediately inform to MCC of DGHS on January 4, 2023, up to 11 am via email on the given Email ID: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check the result of the second round of provisional seat allotment result of NEET SS Counselling 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee informed students that the provisional result is only suggestive in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim the allotted seat in the provisional result and it cannot be challenged before the Court of law, the official notice said.

Candidates are advised to report to the allotted college or institute only after the final declaration of the result with the downloaded allotment letter from the MCC's official website.

According to the official Counselling Schedule, the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2 Result was to be declared tomorrow, January 5, 2023. However, the MCC declared it a day before, January 4, 2023. As per the official schedule of NEET SS Counselling, candidates will be able to report to their allotted colleges or institute from January 6, 2023, to January 12, 2023.

Withdrawal of seats of Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling 2022

As per the recent updates, the MCC has released the official notice of the withdrawal of seats in SS Counselling round 2 on January 3, 2023, before declaring the provisional result of SS Counselling round 2. The notice further said that Narayana Super Specialty Hospital has withdrawn one seat in the open category of DNB Paediatric Cardiology subject.

