NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 2 Reporting Begin Today, Check List of Documents for Admissions

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2: Medical Counselling Committee will commence the reporting of NEET SS Counselling Round 2 from today - January 6, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 2 of NEET SS 2022 Counselling can visit the colleges allotted and complete the admission procedure. The last date for candidates to complete the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Reporting is January 12, 2023.

Those who have been allotted seats in the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 2 must carry with them all the required documents when reporting to the allotted colleges. Candidates are also advised to download the allotment letter from the link available online.

Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges can check below the list of documents that are required to be produced at the college allotted.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 – List of documents required

When reporting to the allotted colleges candidates who have been allotted seats as per their choice also need to carry along with them a list of documents to be produced at the colleges. The list of documents that are required to be submitted is provided below.

NEET SS Rankcard, Result

NEET SS Admit Card

NEET SS Allotment Letter issued by MCC

MBBS Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate.

MD, MS, DNB Degree Certificate in the concerned Specialty.

Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS/MS/DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council.

Class 10, 12 Marksheets as proof of date of birth and address.

Valid ID photo proof such as Aadhar, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.

It must be noted that the allotment of the students for the 2nd round of NEET SS Counselling has been released based on the choices entered by the students for the Rounf 2 Counselling. Further rounds of counselling will be conducted based on the number of vacant seats after the 2nd prund reporting is completed.

