NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registrations Begin Today, Choice Filling From Sept 1

NEET UG Counselling Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee begins the NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling registrations today, August 31, 2023. According to the undergraduate counselling schedule available, the registrations for the third round counselling will be conducted until September 4, 2023. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the third round of counselling for the MBBS programmes can visit the official website to complete the registration and choice-filling process.

According to the dates provided, the choice filling and locking process will be available to the students from September 1 to 5, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be conducted from September 6 to 7, 2023 and the third round of allotment results will be announced on September 8, 2023.

The NEET UG 2023 round 3 seat allotment registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET UG 2023 registration process through the link given below.

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Registratio 2023 - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Candidates participating in the third round counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions can check the schedule for the third counselling round below.

Particulars Date Registration/Payment August 31 to September 4, 2023 Choice Filling/ Locking September 1 to 5, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment September 6 to 7, 2023 Result September 8, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal September 9, 2023 Reporting September 10 to 18, 2023

How to Register for NEET UG Counselling Round 3?

The NEET UG counselling registration for round 3 begins today, August 31, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the third counselling round can visit the official website of the medical counselling committee to register for the counselling round. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to register for the counselling round.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the registration credentials

Step 4: Fill out the applications and choices in the choice-filling form

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: JNTUH Results 2023 Declared for BTech Regular, Supply Exams; Get Direct Link Here