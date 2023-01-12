NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Warns Candidates Against Fake Notice Circulating on Social Media

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued a notice for candidates participating in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 counselling for undergraduate (UG) courses. As per the notice released, MCC has warned candidates against the fake notification that has been circulating on social media.

It has been mentioned in the fake notice that MCC will conduct NEET UG special stray vacancy round for vacant seats. The last date for admission would be January 20. However, MCC dismissed this notification by stating it was fake. Candidates can check and go through the notice through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

MCC Official Notice Regarding Fake Notification Circulating on Social Media

As per the notice released, MCC has stated - "It has come to the notice of MCC and MoHFW that a fake Notice purportedly dated 10.01.2023 issued by MCC as attached below is being circulated in the social media. In this regard, it is mentioned that no such Notice has been issued by MCC of DGHS.

Students/ candidates are advised not to take cognizance of such fake letters / Notice and also not to forward or share fake information to any other groups. Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such malicious activities. Candidates are also advised to lodge a complaint in Cyber Crime Cell or an FIR."

Check MCC Official Notice PDF Here

Fake Notice Regarding NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round

As per the fake notification circulating on social media, it has been mentioned - "As per the approval accorded by MoHFW, Medical Counselling Committee of DGHS will conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant UG (MBBS/BDS) seats of All India Quota/Central University/Central Institute/Deemed University UG in an online mode last date of admission is 20.01.2023. "

It further states - "Since Medical counselling committee is in receipt of representation from several states regarding extension of last date of admission for UG counselling 2022-23, the competent authorities have decided that the timeline for AIQ counselling & State counselling should be on same lines. Therefore, all the state counselling authorities are hereby informed that the last date of admission/counselling for state quota is extended till 20.01.2023. " However, this notice is fake.

MCC Issued Advisory For NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022

Earlier, as well MCC warned candidates to be aware of any fake websites, notices or fake agents. The candidates are asked not to share the password with anyone created for registration. In case of any fraudulent website or agent, one needs to immediately report to MCC and lodge an FIR.

Also Read: NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round Releases, Check BDS/BSc Nursing List Here