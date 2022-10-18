NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 1 To End Today at mcc.nic.in, MCC Adds 197 MBBS Seats

NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the NEET UG counselling registration 2022 today on 18th October. Candidates can register for NEET UG counselling round 1 in online mode at the official website - mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the last dates for NEET UG counselling registration 2022 was 17th October.

However, it was extended till today because MCC has added 197 new MBBS seats for NEET UG Counselling due to which, the last date to apply, choice filling and locking dates have also been revised for round 1. Candidates will be able to apply for NEET UG counselling round 1 till 4 PM today.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Revised Dates

Events Dates Last date for fresh NEET UG counselling registration 18th October 2022 Last date for payment 18th October 2022 (4 PM) Reset NEET UG counselling Registration Option 18th October 2022 (12:30 PM) NEET UG Counselling choice filling and locking 18th October (5 PM) till 19th October 2022 (8 AM)

How To Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1?

The MCC NEET UG counselling registration process will be followed by choice filling and locking, fee payment, seat processing, result announcement, and reporting. To participate in these, candidates have to register. They can go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG counselling -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the Homepage, click on the tab - New Registration Round 1.

3rd Step - Now, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password and other credentials.

4th Step - Fill up the application form, and upload all documents.

5th Step - Pay the counselling fees and fill in choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference and lock the same.

6th Step - Now, submit the form.

MCC Adds 197 MBBS Seats for NEET UG Counselling 2022

Recently, MCC added 197 MBBS seats to the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix. The officials have decided to include the 197 MBBS seats in the All India Quota (AIQ) seat matrix of round 1 of UG counselling 2022. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on 21st October 2022. All the selected candidates can report at the allotted institutes from 22nd to 28th October 2022.

