NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC issues notice regarding resignation of seats in round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice for candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET counselling round 1 regarding the resignation of seats. The candidates who do not want to report at the allotted institute in the round 1 counselling of NEET UG can resign the seat till today by 8 PM. They will have to generate the resignation letter in online mode.

MCC NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 will be divided into four rounds, namely rounds 1, 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy.

MCC notice regarding the resignation of seats in round 1

In the notice released, it has been mentioned that “Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS had allowed resignation from Round-1 of UG Counselling 2023 upto 06:00 PM of 08.08.2023 on requests received from candidates as many states were in process of declaring their Round-1 Results. In larger interest of candidates the Resignation portal is being re opened upto 08:00 P.M of 09.08.2023 as some states have declared their results today.”

NEET UG Counselling Round 2

As per the schedule released, MCC will start the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling registration for round 2 from today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NEET counselling 2023 application form online at: mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for round 2 is August 14, 2023. The NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 18, 2023.

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

NEET is the only entrance examination for admission to over 1 lakh MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats, respectively in 542 and 313 medical and dental colleges. Candidates can check below the table to know NEET MBBS, BDS dates for round 2:

Events Dates NEET UG counselling registration August 9, 2023 Last date to register August 14, 2023 Choice filling/ Locking August 10 to 15, 2023 Processing of NEET UG seat allotment August 16 to 17, 2023 NEET UG seat allotment result August 18, 2023 Uploading of documents August 19, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 20 to 28, 2023

