NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC issues notice regarding resignation of seats in round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice for candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET counselling round 1 regarding the resignation of seats. The candidates who do not want to report at the allotted institute in the round 1 counselling of NEET UG can resign the seat till today by 8 PM. They will have to generate the resignation letter in online mode.
MCC NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 will be divided into four rounds, namely rounds 1, 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy.
MCC notice regarding the resignation of seats in round 1
In the notice released, it has been mentioned that “Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS had allowed resignation from Round-1 of UG Counselling 2023 upto 06:00 PM of 08.08.2023 on requests received from candidates as many states were in process of declaring their Round-1 Results. In larger interest of candidates the Resignation portal is being re opened upto 08:00 P.M of 09.08.2023 as some states have declared their results today.”
NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Resignation Notice PDF
NEET UG Counselling Round 2
As per the schedule released, MCC will start the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling registration for round 2 from today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NEET counselling 2023 application form online at: mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for round 2 is August 14, 2023. The NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 18, 2023.
NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2
NEET is the only entrance examination for admission to over 1 lakh MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats, respectively in 542 and 313 medical and dental colleges. Candidates can check below the table to know NEET MBBS, BDS dates for round 2:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG counselling registration
|
August 9, 2023
|
Last date to register
|
August 14, 2023
|
Choice filling/ Locking
|
August 10 to 15, 2023
|
Processing of NEET UG seat allotment
|
August 16 to 17, 2023
|
NEET UG seat allotment result
|
August 18, 2023
|
Uploading of documents
|
August 19, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
August 20 to 28, 2023
