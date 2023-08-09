  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC issues notice regarding resignation of seats in round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC issues notice regarding resignation of seats in round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC has issued a notice regarding round 1 NEET counselling resignation of seats. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET UG round 1 counselling 2023 can resign their seats till today by 8 PM. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 9, 2023 18:20 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023
NEET UG Counselling 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice for candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET counselling round 1 regarding the resignation of seats. The candidates who do not want to report at the allotted institute in the round 1 counselling of NEET UG can resign the seat till today by 8 PM. They will have to generate the resignation letter in online mode. 

MCC NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 will be divided into four rounds, namely rounds 1, 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy. 

MCC notice regarding the resignation of seats in round 1

In the notice released, it has been mentioned that “Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS had allowed resignation from Round-1 of UG Counselling 2023 upto 06:00 PM of 08.08.2023 on requests received from candidates as many states were in process of declaring their Round-1 Results. In larger interest of candidates the Resignation portal is being re opened upto 08:00 P.M of 09.08.2023 as some states have declared their results today.” 

NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Resignation Notice PDF 

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 

As per the schedule released, MCC will start the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling registration for round 2 from today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NEET counselling 2023 application form online at: mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for round 2 is August 14, 2023. The NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 18, 2023. 

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2 

NEET is the only entrance examination for admission to over 1 lakh MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats, respectively in 542 and 313 medical and dental colleges. Candidates can check below the table to know NEET MBBS, BDS dates for round 2: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET UG counselling registration

August 9, 2023

Last date to register 

August 14, 2023

Choice filling/ Locking

August 10 to 15, 2023

Processing of NEET UG seat allotment

August 16 to 17, 2023

NEET UG seat allotment result

August 18, 2023

Uploading of documents

August 19, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 20 to 28, 2023

Also Read: NEET UG counselling registration 2023 starts today for round 2, apply at mcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023