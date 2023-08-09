  1. Home
NEET UG counselling registration 2023 starts today for round 2, apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC will commence the round 2 counselling registration for NEET UG today: August 9, 2023. Candidates willing to apply for round 2 can register for NEET counselling online at mcc.nic.in till August 14, 2023. Know steps to apply here

Updated: Aug 9, 2023 16:49 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling registration for round 2 from today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NEET counselling 2023 application form online at: mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for round 2 is August 14, 2023.

To be considered for a seat, they must complete the NEET UG application, fill in choices and pay the prescribed fee after enrolling. Those who qualified in NEET UG can get admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses by participating in the counselling process for further selection. 

NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2 

Candidates can check below the table to know NEET MBBS, BDS dates for round 2: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET UG counselling registration

August 9, 2023

Last date to register 

August 14, 2023

Choice filling/ Locking

August 10 to 15, 2023

Processing of NEET UG seat allotment

August 16 to 17, 2023

NEET UG seat allotment result

August 18, 2023

Uploading of documents

August 19, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 20 to 28, 2023

How to register for NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 2? 

Candidates willing to participate in round 2 have to register online from today. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee 

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page

Candidates can check below the registration fees for counselling: 

Category

Counselling Fee (Non-Refundable)

Security Fee (Refundable)

UR

Rs. 1,000

Rs. 10,000

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

Rs. 500

Rs. 5,000

All Categories

Rs. 5000

Rs. 2,00,000

Also Read: UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: PG merit list today, UG round 2 dates announced, get updates here 
