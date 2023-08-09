NEET UG counselling registration 2023 starts today for round 2, apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling registration for round 2 from today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NEET counselling 2023 application form online at: mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for round 2 is August 14, 2023.

To be considered for a seat, they must complete the NEET UG application, fill in choices and pay the prescribed fee after enrolling. Those who qualified in NEET UG can get admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses by participating in the counselling process for further selection.

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check below the table to know NEET MBBS, BDS dates for round 2:

Events Dates NEET UG counselling registration August 9, 2023 Last date to register August 14, 2023 Choice filling/ Locking August 10 to 15, 2023 Processing of NEET UG seat allotment August 16 to 17, 2023 NEET UG seat allotment result August 18, 2023 Uploading of documents August 19, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 20 to 28, 2023

How to register for NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 2?

Candidates willing to participate in round 2 have to register online from today. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page

NEET Counselling Registration 2023

Candidates can check below the registration fees for counselling:

Category Counselling Fee (Non-Refundable) Security Fee (Refundable) UR Rs. 1,000 Rs. 10,000 SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs. 500 Rs. 5,000 All Categories Rs. 5000 Rs. 2,00,000

Also Read: UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: PG merit list today, UG round 2 dates announced, get updates here