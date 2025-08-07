UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window today, August 7, 2025. The link to lock the choices for allotment will be available at 1:30 PM today. Students applying must visit the official website mcc.nic.in before the deadline to submit the choices.

Aug 7, 2025, 12:15 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET UG 2025 round 1 choice filling process. According to the notification issued on August 7, 2025, the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window will be available until 1:30 PM today, August 7, 2025. The window for students to lock their choices will also close at 1:30 PM today. Students applying for the first round of counselling must check the schedule for further information

NEET UG Counselling: Notification - Click Here

The link for students to enter the choices for round 1 counselling is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website - mbb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the login link and enter the NEET UG roll number and password

Step 3: Enter the choices in the choice filling link in the order of preference

Step 4: Lock the choices 

Step 5: Save and submit

When entering the choices for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 students must note that the choice of course and college must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Students must also make sure they lock the choices sleected before logging off. Incase a canddiate dosent lock the choices, the choices filled will be considered as final. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment

The NEET UG counselling 2024 round 1 counselling allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 9, 2025. Students must make sure that they check the allotment result through the link online. Students allotted seats will be eligible for admissions in the college allotted. Candidates are advised to report to the colleges from August 9 to 18 with all required documents 

