NEET UG, PG Seats to be Increased in Next Four Years says Union Health Minister, Check Details Here

On February 11, 2023 (Saturday), the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya officially announced that he aims to increase the number of UG and PG seats in Medical Education in the coming four years.

The Union Health Minister recently addressed the 13th Annual Conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. At the event, he stated that the admission seats in NEET UG as well as PG programmes will be levelled up in the next four years. Around eight years ago, there were only 51,000 seats for the MBBS course whereas today the number of seats has elevated to 1,02,026.

Moreover, the reports reveal that earlier India had 34,000 PG seats, and the number has gone up to 64,000 at present. The minister further proclaimed that the target has been set up to increase the UG and PG seats in the next four years. This will be done so that all the doctors across the nation get the opportunity to pursue Post Graduation programmes with ease.

Addressing the 13th Annual Conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin https://t.co/SmVPZSyEFy — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 11, 2023

Global Physician Conference

According to the official information, Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the 13th Annual Conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He also informed that all medical colleges will be able to assess for themselves if they will receive approval in the future or not.

The goal is to provide the best possible medical education to doctors in India. In contemporary times, all the medical colleges across the country are being managed by the Command and Control Centre. With the extensive use of Artificial Technology (AI), each and every medical college is being observed. The number of patients per day, the infrastructure, the number of Outpatient Departments (OPDs), and the number of operations, all these functions are monitored.

Mansukh Mandaviya also invited various Healthcare Professionals from the Indian diaspora with the aim of investing in Research and Open Hospital Chains within the country with “assured business”, as stated in the conference. Over 70 countries will sign hospital-to-hospital, country-to-country and country-to-hospital Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at the ‘Heal In India, Heal By India’ exhibition which is to be conducted in April-May in 2023.

