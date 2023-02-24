NEET UG Registration 2023 Date Soon, Know What Mistakes To Avoid While Filling Application Form

NEET UG 2023 Registration Date: As per the latest updates, authorities will start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 soon. Once the application form is out, eligible candidates will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Only Eligible candidates can fill out the NEET UG 2023 application form.

NEET UG 2023 application process includes registration, filling out the application form, uploading documents in a specific format, paying the required fee, and submitting the form. However, candidates must fill out the NEET UG 2023 application form carefully as they may not be allowed to edit some fields. They can check out the mistakes that must be avoided while filling out NEET UG 2023 application form here.

What Mistakes Must be Avoided in NEET UG 2023 Application Form

Candidates must note that there are fields that cannot be edited under any circumstances. Thus, they must remain very careful during filling out editable as well as non-editable fields. They can check out the mistakes that must be avoided-

Fill out the registration details carefully. They may not be edited later.

Do not fill out multiple application forms because of minor mistakes. These may be edited during the correction window.

Select the language which is totally understandable to write the NEET UG 2023 exam. Do not rush and make any impulse choices while using the medium.

Select the exam city which is nearest to the residence. Do fill the order priority-wise as it has a high impact during allotment of the exam centre.

Upload the required documents in the format prescribed by the authorities. Not doing so may pose problems afterward.

After filling in all the details and documents, review them once before moving forward.

Make sure you fill in the category selection check box carefully. Choose the correct category and don’t miss out on any field.

While fee payment, choose the platform you want to pay through and make sure there’s sufficient balance in it. Also, the application process will be completed only when the confirmation message is delivered.

