NEET UG Round 3 provisional seat allotment result 2023 releases, download pdf at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC has announced the round 3 provisional seat allotment result is subject to change. Candidates can check the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 result online at mcc.nic.in. Know when will final round 3 NEET allotment list be released.

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 10:03 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment results for round 3 NEET UG counselling. Candidates can check the allotment result pdf online at mcc.nic.in. As per MCC, the result under the third round is provisional and is subject to change. 

MCC stated, " The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law."

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 provisional result - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 3

Candidates can check the table to know the round 3 counselling and admission dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Processing of Seat allotment

September 6 to 7, 2023

NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment List

OUT 

NEET Final Seat Allotment List 

September 7, 2023 (Today)

Uploading of documents

September 9, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

September 10 to 18, 2023

How to check NEET UG round 3 counselling result 2023? 

The final result will be announced on September 7, 2023. Those who have registered for round 3 counselling can go through the steps to know how to download NEET UG seat allotment provisional and final result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on provisional result of UG 2023 round 3

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: The NEET UG counselling provisional result of round 3 will be displayed

Step 5: Check the allotment result and download it for future reference

When will NEET UG Final Seat Allotment 2023 be announced? 

As per the notice released by MCC, the NEET UG counselling 2023 final result will be declared today, September 7. The candidates will be able to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result. Those allotted a seat under the NEET UG final result will have to download the allotment letter before reporting to the allotted college. 

