NEP 2020: Amit Shah To Launch Education-Sector Initiatives Tomorrow To Mark Second Anniversary of NEP

NEP 2020: As per latest updates, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will complete two years of its implementation and to celebrate the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch new initiatives related to the education sector tomorrow on 29th July. The Education-Sector Initiatives will be launched in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also, Ministers of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Annpurna Devi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be present at the occasion. The event will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. It will be broadcast live tomorrow on YouTube and other social media handles of the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education tweeted, "The National Education Policy 2020 is completing its 2 eventful years on 29th July 2022! A Panel Discussion by Dr. K. Kasturirangan- the Chairman, Drafting Committee, #NEP2020 will be held on 28th July 2022." Check Tweet Below -

Education-Sector Initiatives To Be Launched

The initiatives to be launched will cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment. Apart from the launch, the programme will also witness cultural performances by students and addresses of the gathering by dignitaries. Deliberations will also centre around the journey of implementation of NEP 2020.

PM Modi Launched Multiple Educational Schemes to Mark One Year of NEP 2022

Last year, rime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to mark the completion of one year of NEP 2020. PM Modi launched various initiatives such as Academic Bank of Credit, Vidya Pravesh - 3-month school entry module for Class 1, Indian sign language as a second language subject in secondary education, NISHTHA 2 for teacher training, SAFAL, CBSE assessment framework, National Digital Educational Architecture, National Education Technology Forum, etc.

