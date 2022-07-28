PM YASASVI Scheme 2022: NTA Releases Application Form For YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) at yet.nta.ac.in

PM YASASVI Scheme 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for YASASVI Entrance Test (YET). Eligible candidates can apply for NTA YET on the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. Also, the last date to apply for the PM YASASVI scheme is 26th August 2022 up to 11:50 pm. To fill-up the form, candidates should have a valid mobile number, Aadhar number (AID), Adhar linked bank account, income certificate and caste certificate, without these they will not be able to apply.

Also, no examination fee will be applicable while applying for YASASVI 2022. For any clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in. The YASAVI 2022 entrance exam will be conducted on 11th September 2022 in a Computer Based Test(CBT) format.

PM YASASVI Scheme 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Last date to apply for PM YASASVI Scheme 26th August till 5 PM Availability of application correction window 27th August 2022 Last date to make corrections 31st August 2022 YET admit card 5th September 2022 YET exam 11th September 2022

How To Fill the Application Form For YASASVI Entrance Test (YET)?

Candidates will only be able to apply for the NTA Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme (YASASVI) in online mode. To fill up the application form, they need to visit the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. On the new page, click on the registration tab and enter details like - name, email and date of birth. Now, enroll for the YASASVI test on the portal and submit all the required details. Before the final submission, save the page for future reference. While applying, candidates will not have to pay any application fees for YASASVI 2022.

YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2022 Application Correction Window

After the deadline for submission of the application form of the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET), the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also provide the facility to make corrections in the application form. NTA will open the PM YASASVI scheme application correction window from 27th to 31st August 2022. Also, only those candidates who have successfully submitted the application form will be issued the admit card.

Who are eligible for PM YASASVI Scheme 2022?

To be eligible for this scholarship, the annual income of the parents or guardian of the candidate must not exceed Rs 2.5 Lakh. Under the YASAVI scheme, 15000 scholarships will be offered to the school students of Class 9th and 11th belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and De-Notified, Nomadic & Semi Nomadic Tribe (DNT/SNT) categories. Students will be selected for the scholarship based on their merit in the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

PM YASASVI Scheme 2022: YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) Structure

The YET 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode on 11th September 2022. As per the released information, the entrance exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) and candidates will have to finish the paper within 3 hours. Check the table below for complete details -

Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Mathematics 30 120 Science 20 80 Social Science 25 100 General Awareness/Knowledge 25 100

Also Read: PM YASASVI Scheme: 15000 Meritorious Backward Class Students to Receive Annual Scholarship, Get Details Here