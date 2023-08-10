PM YASASVI Scheme 2023: NTA to close application window for YASASVI Entrance Test today, apply at yet.nta.ac.in

PM YASASVI Scheme 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the application process for YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) today. Eligible candidates can apply for NTA YET on the official website : yet.nta.ac.in till 11:50 PM. To fill-up the form, candidates should have a valid mobile number, Aadhar number (AID), Adhar linked bank account, income certificate and caste certificate, without these they will not be able to apply.

The Young Achievers Scholarship Award Schemes (YASASVI) are for classes 9 and 11 students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories. The government has planned to offer 15,000 scholarships ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per year to meritorious students through the PM YASASVI scholarship test.

PM YASASVI Scholarship Dates 2023

NTA releases the notification for the YET entrance exam at the official website along with important dates. Interested students can check PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India dates below:

Dates Events Last date to apply August 10, 2023 PM YASASVI application correction date September 2023 PM YASASVI Admit Card September 2023 PM YASASVI Exam September 29, 2023 Answer Key October 2023 YET result November 2023

How To Fill the Application Form For YASASVI Entrance Test (YET)?

Candidates will only be able to apply for the NTA Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme (YASASVI) in online mode. Also, no examination fee will be applicable while applying for YASASVI 2022. For any clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in. Check steps below to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on the registration tab

Step 3: Enter details like - name, email and date of birth

Step 4: Enroll for the YASASVI test on the portal and submit all the required details

Step 5: Before, the final submission save the page for future reference

Step 6: Also, take a printout for future references

YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Application Correction Window

Once the application window closes for the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET), NTA will also provide the facility to make corrections in the application form. The dates for the YET correction window are yet to be announced. Also, only those candidates who have successfully submitted the application form will be issued the admit card.

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the table below to know the overview of YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2023:

Overview Particulars Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme (PM YASASVI Entrance Test) YET Official Website yet.nta.ac.in YASASVI Exam Date September 29, 2023 Mode of the exam Online (CBT) Duration of Examination 2 hours 30 minutes Number of questions asked 100 MCQs Number of scholarships 15,000 Scholarships

