Schools In Manipur Reopen Today After Two Months For Classes 9 To 12

Manipur Schools Reopen: After almost two months, schools in Manipur will resume today, August 10, 2023. Schools in the state have been closed for the last two months due to clashes and violence in the state. It must however be noted that the schools are reopening only for the students from class 9 to 12.

According to an official notification released by Director L Nanndakumat Singh of the Directorate of Education(Schools), all zonal education officers under the Department of Education, Schools Manipur have been directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary action accordingly.

Manipur has a total of 1229 schools with classes 9 to 12 under different management. The reopening order issued will not be valid for schools that are being used as relief camps, the order further states. A separate order will be issued for such schools.

The notification states that separate order for resuming classes for these schools will be issued later. The order further states that adequate compulsory measures will be taken for students of these schools to prevent learning loss.

A total of 4747 schoolchildren from pre-primary to class 12 are presently put up at relief camps amidst the violence in the state.

Manipur Schools Closed Since May 2023

Since the first week of May 2023, schools in Manipur are observing summer vacation break from May 4 to 20, 2023. Orders were subsequently issued considering the law and order situation in Manipur due to which school vacation was extended.

Classes for students from standard 1 to 8 resumed on July 5, 2023, for over 4,521 schools after a gap of over two months during which the state witnessed ethnic violence and clashes. Students who were displaced by the situation were allowed to get admission for free to nearby schools.

Also Read: CG PET counselling registration 2023 starts on August 11, check complete schedule here