New Government Initiative: Revision of NCERT Textbooks by Committee; Check Details

Revision of NCERT Textbooks: The central government is planning to revise the syllabus and create new NCERT textbooks. To this end, the government has appointed Sudha Murty (author and philanthropist), Bibek Debroy (Chairman of EAC-PM), Sanjeev Sanyal (Member EAC-PM), and Chamu Krishna Shastri, RSS ideologue, and singer Shankar Mahadevan.

The committee ensures that the syllabus, textbook, teaching materials, and learning materials are aligned with the NCF for classes 3-12. According to an order published on the NCERT website, the committee is also revising the textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 in order to facilitate the transition to the subsequent classes.

NIEPA Chancellor MC Pant, Princeton Professor K. Bhargava to Co-Chair New Textbooks Committee

The committee will be co-chaired by NIEPA Chancellor MC Pant, with Professor K. Bhargava of Princeton University as its Co-Chair. Currently, the textbooks used in India are based on the National Curriculum Framework of 2005, which has recently been the subject of controversy as the NCERT has implemented drastic changes, including the deletion of numerous chapters, paragraphs, and even sentences from textbooks across various subjects.

The new textbooks are based on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) which was presented to the Minister of Education on July 28, 2023. The initial draft NCF, which was made available to the public on April 6 for comments, proposed a complete overhaul of the school education system, including board exams twice per year, a semester system for Class 12, and flexibility for students to mix science, humanities, and commerce subjects.

