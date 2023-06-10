NExT Exam to Replace Final-Year MBBS Exam, NEET PG in 2024

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NExT Exam 2023: After much conjecture, the Health Ministry made an official announcement on Thursday, confirming that the National Exit Test (NExT) will be held from 2024. This test will replace the final-year MBBS examinations and the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG serving as a qualifying exam for doctor registration and determining the allocation of postgraduate seats.

According to insider information, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is expected to be entrusted with conducting the comprehensive NExT examination, which will evaluate students' clinical and practical knowledge.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Health Ministry's Update: Addition of 50 Medical Colleges, Recognition Status of Others

Simultaneously, the Health Ministry disclosed that 50 new medical colleges have been added to the national list, increasing the total number of undergraduate medical seats to over one lakh. They also highlighted that the recognition of 38 medical colleges at the undergraduate level has been withheld, while 102 have received show-cause notices. Moreover, 24 medical colleges have lodged appeals with the National Medical Commission (NMC), and six have appealed directly to the Health Ministry.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Regulatory Scrutiny: Medical Colleges' Recognition Status Under Review

According to a senior Health Ministry official, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex medical regulator, conducts a routine process to ensure teaching institutes meet the necessary standards. The issues leading to criticism from regulators include staff shortages, lack of doctors, limited patient availability for students, staff not using the biometric attendance system, and the inability of colleges to implement the new "camera, biometric, and health management system-based monitoring."

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The official stated that unless colleges have significant deficiencies, they are likely to regain recognition for the current session. They also noted that these numbers are subject to change as they depend on appeals addressed within the next two months. The matter gained attention when Stanley Medical College in Chennai, one of India's oldest government medical institutions, and a few others from Tamil Nadu initially faced derecognition. However, the decision was subsequently reversed, and the institutions regained their five-year recognition.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

What is NExT Exam?

The Union Health Ministry has announced that the National Exit Test (NExT) exam will be held in 2024. The exam is a compulsory test for all MBBS graduates in India and will be conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The exam will be a computer-based test and will assess the clinical, communication, and procedural skills of MBBS graduates. The exam will be held in two parts: Part I will be a theory-based exam, while Part II will be a practical exam.

It is being introduced to ensure that MBBS graduates have the required skills and knowledge to practice medicine. The exam will also help to improve the quality of medical education in India. The Health Ministry has said that the NExT exam will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The exam will be evaluated by a panel of experts and the results will be released within a reasonable time frame.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Here are some of the key details of the NExT exam:

The exam will be held in 2024.

It will be conducted by the NMC.

NExT will be a computer-based test.

The exam will be divided into two parts: Part I and Part II.

Part I will be a theory-based exam whereas, Part II will be a practical one.

NExT will gauge the clinical, communication, and procedural skills of MBBS graduates.

Also Read: NEET Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Steps to Download Scorecard, Previous Year Cut off Here