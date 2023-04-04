NEET PG 2023: Counselling Expected Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Documents Required Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to announce the dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate counselling soon. Qualified candidates in the NEET PG exam 2023 will be considered eligible to participate in the counselling process. Once the application window is activated, candidates can register for the seat allotment process through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG exam 2023 was conducted on March 5, and the examination authority released the result on March 14. The counselling dates will be soon announced by the Medical Counselling Committee on its official website. Candidates are advised to read all the information available on the website before applying for the NEET PG counselling process.

As per the recent updates, the MCC will conduct four rounds of All India Quota counselling for candidates who qualified in the NEET PG examination including round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round counselling. In order to appear for the counselling process candidates are required to register themselves by filling out the choices and courses after making the payment of prescribed fees.

What are the Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling Registrations?

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready before registering for the NEET PG counselling process.

Marksheet of NEET PG exam 2023

NEET PG Admit Card 2023

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Certificate of Internship Completion

Registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI)

Educational certificates i.e. Class 12, 10 marksheets

Caste Certificates (If any)

PwD certificates (If any)

Valid ID proof i.e. Aadhaar Card

NEET PG 2023

As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will issue the merit lists for 50% of All India Quota seats on the basis of cutoff marks. Shortlisted candidates in the merit lists for NEET PG 2023 will be able to appear for the further counselling process.

